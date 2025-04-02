The Supermarket Agency Officially Launches to Solve Grocery and Retail Hiring Gaps

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail hiring gets a boost as industry veteran Steven Kamali announces the official launch of The Supermarket Agency , a specialized recruiting firm dedicated to supermarkets, grocers, big-box retailers and convenience stores. Operating since January, the agency is headquartered in New York City and operates nationally across 25 U.S. markets.The firm is focused on permanent placements for both hourly and salaried roles, specializing in store-level management positions such as Store Managers, Assistant Managers, Department Managers, and Regional or District Managers.Seasoned expert Steve Hankins will lead the recruiting efforts, bringing years of experience in talent acquisition and retail staffing.The Supermarket Agency was developed in response to a critical talent shortage in the grocery sector, and Kamali saw an opportunity to leverage talent from the restaurant and hospitality industries, where he has spent much of his career.“There are strong parallels between hospitality and grocery retail,” said Steven Kamali, Founder of The Supermarket Agency. “We believe that by tapping into hospitality professionals, we can help grocery and supermarket businesses find skilled talent that understands fast-paced, customer-focused environments.”This launch comes at a time when labor shortages continue to challenge the retail industry. According to the National Grocers Association (NGA), independent grocers alone account for nearly one-third of total U.S. grocery sales, but many struggle to find experienced store-level managers and department heads. A recent study by ManpowerGroup found that 75% of retail employers are facing difficulties filling key positions.While access to qualified candidates is essential, the firm prioritizes rapid hiring through advanced technology. “We are a tech-first recruiting agency,” said Kamali. “Our cutting-edge tech stack allows us to source and place talent faster, ensuring businesses don’t suffer from long vacancies that impact revenue and operations.”While placing a special focus on independent grocers, The Supermarket Agency works with major retailers including Restaurant Depot, Bristol Farms and Foodland.As supermarkets and retailers struggle with staffing shortages, The Supermarket Agency is stepping in to bridge the gap. Potential clients or candidates get in touch with the agency here About The Supermarket Agency:Founded in 2025, The Supermarket Agency is a specialized recruitment firm for national grocery chains, convenience stores and big-box retailers. With deep industry expertise and a tech-first approach, the firm connects job hunters with the local stores that keep communities thriving.About Steven Kamali:Steven Kamali is the CEO of The Staffing Agency, a portfolio of specialized recruiting firms redefining how industry-leading employers secure top talent. The Staffing Agency which includes The Chef Agency, The Estate Agency and The Supermarket Agency maintain over 100 recruiters across 25 markets, delivering unparalleled access to exceptional talent in hospitality, domestic staffing and supermarkets. With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Kamali has a proven track record of building successful ventures, including Hospitality House and the iconic Surf Lodge in Montauk. His deep industry knowledge and passion for assembling high-performing teams have made him a trusted partner for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Today, Kamali’s focus on innovative, high-impact hiring solutions cements The Staffing Agency as the go-to resource for companies seeking top-tier talent at scale.About Steve Hankins:Steve Hankins is the Director of Recruitment at The Supermarket Agency, bringing extensive experience in grocery operations and hiring. Before transitioning into recruitment, Steve spent several years managing supermarket teams across the U.S., gaining a comprehensive understanding of the industry's workforce challenges and operational demands. Prior to joining The Supermarket Agency, he founded and led Premier Associates, Inc., a successful supermarket-focused recruiting firm, helping businesses build high-performing teams. Throughout his career, Steve has worked with top supermarket brands, including Harris Teeter, BJ’s Wholesale Club, The Giant Company, and Brookshire Grocery.

