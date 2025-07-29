S. 389, Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act

S. 389 would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission within 180 days of enactment, to adopt certain voluntary safety standards—specifically ANSI/CAN/UL 2271, 2849, and 2272—concerning rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in electric bicycles, scooters, and other micromobility devices. The bill also would require the CPSC to determine the applicable scope of covered consumer products and to monitor and evaluate future revisions to the voluntary standards and report to the Congress within five years of enactment.

Using information from the CPSC, CBO estimates that implementing S. 389 would cost $8 million over the 2025–2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.