Latest CDCR Recidivism Report Highlights Decline in Recidivism and Value of Rehabilitative Programming

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) published its latest recidivism report, finding the recidivism rate for people released in fiscal year 2019-20 declined by 2.8 percentage points over the previous year, to 39.1 percent. Data also indicate rehabilitative programming may be instrumental in reducing recidivism.

This three-year conviction rate of 39.1 percent is the lowest since reporting began. The report marks the third year of data showing the effects of the passage of Proposition 57, and the findings point to lower recidivism rates for those who earned credits from participation and completion of rehabilitative programming. Specifically, those who had any type of programming credit had substantially lower conviction rates than people with no enhanced credit earnings (35.8 percent versus 44 percent). People with Educational Merit Credit had a 31.7 percent recidivism rate and those with Rehabilitative Achievement Credit reoffended at a 25 percent rate.

CDCR’s Office of Research determined that the COVID-19 pandemic may be a substantial factor for reduction and the effects of various criminal justice reform efforts, variations in demographics and characteristics of the group, and changes in overall crime rates also contributed.

Participation in CDCR’s fire camp programs also reduces the likelihood of post-release conviction and returning to prison. The most recent data show individuals who spent a year or longer in a fire camp have a recidivism rate of 31.6 percent. Reporting also shows substantially lower rates among individuals belonging to younger age groups when compared to younger individuals without experience.

Recidivism rates are developed utilizing a three-year follow-up period, and analyze a cohort’s arrests, convictions and returns to prison. This nationally recognized practice has been followed by CDCR since reporting began. The three-year conviction rate serves as CDCR’s primary measure of recidivism, and arrests and returns to prison are supplemental measures.

This report contains the most recent recidivism information available, examining 34,215 people released from CDCR custody in FY 2019-20. As with previous reports, the recidivism report also examines demographics and characteristics including gender, ethnicity, offense, county of release, type of sentence, sex registration status, serious and violent offense, prior incarcerations, mental health status and risk for reconviction.

The Office of Research also produces recidivism briefings for subgroups of individuals. To learn more about the positive impact of CDCR programming and recidivism rates for Fire Camp participants, Substance Use Disorder Treatment, and Educational and Vocational Programs, please visit: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/research/offender-outcomes-characteristics/offender-recidivism/

The Office of Research has revised its recidivism dashboard to include an improved user experience and more data on subpopulations. Archived recidivism reports can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/research/offender-outcomes-characteristics/offender-recidivism/