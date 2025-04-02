Healionics Granted US Patent for STARgraft Technology

STARgraft vascular graft

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healionics Corporation, a developer of synthetic biomaterial-based medical devices, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent no. 12,263,077 titled “Vascular Grafts and Method for Preserving Patency of the Same”. This patent relates to Healionics’ STARgraft vascular graft, designed to provide a safer and more reliable means of bloodstream access for kidney failure patients needing dialysis.

“This patent stems from our groundbreaking scientific discovery of a novel mechanism of action for keeping a vascular graft open to blood flow without frequent surgical interventions,” said Andrew Marshall, PhD, Healionics co-founder and CTO. “The technology has been successfully translated to human use and is now showing promising longer-term clinical results in resisting occlusion and infection, the two primary failure modes of on-market vascular grafts.”

International versions of this patent have issued in Europe, India and Japan, with China pending. Healionics’ portfolio of intellectual property now includes 9 US and 24 international issued patents covering its platform STAR biomaterial technology and its application to a wide variety of implantable device types, specifically including vascular grafts.

About Dialysis and Vascular Grafts

More than 550,000 people in the United States suffer from kidney failure and require frequent dialysis to filter waste from their blood. Current methods of creating and maintaining regular bloodstream access for dialysis are risky, unreliable and costly, driving a significant portion of the $50 billion the U.S. spends each year to treat kidney failure. An arteriovenous vascular graft (synthetic blood vessel) is often implanted to create an access site with sufficient flow rate for dialysis, but such devices frequently fail due to occlusion and/or infection. Healionics’ innovative STARgraft device, based on proprietary synthetic biomaterial technology, is designed to resist both problems and was recently granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

STARgraft is an investigational device not yet available for commercial sale.

About Healionics Corp.

Healionics is a privately held medical device company in Seattle that aims to improve the health, longevity, and quality of life of kidney failure patients while reducing treatment cost. www.healionics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

