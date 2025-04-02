Par for the Cure! Rally for T1D Set to Make a Powerful Impact in the Fight Against Type 1 Diabetes

Par for the Cure! Rally for T1D – A Day of Impact & Inspiration

A premier golf fundraiser uniting communities to support T1D programs, research, and advocacy – join us for a day of impact on July 21, 2025!

Each year, Par for the Cure! continues to grow, proving that when communities rally together, we can create meaningful change” — Paul Foti, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Type One, Inc.

NORWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPar for the Cure! Rally for T1D Set to Make a Powerful Impact in the Fight Against Type 1 DiabetesType One, Inc. and Type One Fitness are proud to announce the 5th Annual Par for the Cure! Rally for T1D, a premier fundraising event dedicated to advancing support, research, and resources for individuals living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). This highly anticipated event will take place on Monday, July 21, 2025, bringing together golf enthusiasts, community leaders, and advocates for an unforgettable day of camaraderie and philanthropy.Hosted at one of the region’s top golf courses, Par for the Cure! Rally for T1D offers more than just a round of golf – it’s a full-day experience featuring a competitive yet inclusive golf tournament, premium raffles, silent auctions, on-course contests, and a celebratory post-event dinner. This year’s event aims to surpass previous fundraising records, directly supporting Type One Cares , the T1D Youth Empowerment Program, and the T1D Impact Hub: Empowering New England.“Each year, Par for the Cure! continues to grow, proving that when communities rally together, we can create meaningful change,” said Paul Foti, CEO and Co-founder of Type One, Inc. and Type One Fitness. “This event is more than golf; it’s a movement to empower those impacted by type 1 diabetes and to foster new opportunities for education, wellness, and advocacy.”Participants can expect a first-class experience with breakfast, lunch, and a formal dinner, along with opportunities to connect with influential supporters and partners committed to making a difference in the T1D community.Event Details:Date: Monday, July 21, 2025Location: Indian Pond Country Club, Kingston, MASchedule: Registration & Coffee – 9:00 AM | Shotgun Start & Lunch – 11:00 AM | Cocktail Reception, Dinner & Awards – 5:00 PMBenefiting: Type One, Inc. and Type One Fitness’ programs supporting individuals and families affected by T1D and the Faustman Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital.Sponsorships, registrations, and donation opportunities are now available. To secure your spot or learn more about the event, visit typeonefitness.org or contact Paul Foti at info@typeonefitness.org or 781-987-1393.Join us for a day of golf, giving, and game-changing support for the T1D community. Together, we can drive change and rally for a cure!About Type One, Inc.Type One, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and families affected by type 1 diabetes through education, wellness initiatives, and community-driven support programs. In partnership with Type One Fitness, the nation’s first fitness center designed for people with T1D, the organization continues to lead innovative efforts in diabetes management and advocacy. Learn more at typeonefitness.org.

