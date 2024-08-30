Type One, Inc. Named First-Ever 2024 Regional Champion of the IMPACT Awards

Type One, Inc. Named 2024 IMPACT Awards Regional Champion

Recognized as the Top Organization in Massachusetts and Regional Leader by the Red Sox Foundation and Manning Family Foundation

We are deeply honored to be recognized as the top organization in Massachusetts and the first-ever Regional Champion of the IMPACT Awards.” — Paul Foti, Chief Executive Officer of Type One, Inc.

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Type One, Inc. , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community, is proud to announce that it has been named the first-ever 2024 Regional Champion of the IMPACT Awards. This prestigious honor, granted by the Red Sox Foundation and the Manning Family Foundation , also recognizes Type One, Inc. as the top nonprofit organization in Massachusetts.The IMPACT Awards celebrate outstanding nonprofit organizations making a meaningful difference in their communities. As Regional Champion, Type One, Inc. stands out as a leader among all participating organizations, thanks to the unwavering support and votes from the community. This recognition reflects Type One, Inc.’s commitment to empowering individuals and families affected by T1D through innovative programs, advocacy, and community engagement.“We are deeply honored to be recognized as the top organization in Massachusetts and the first-ever Regional Champion of the IMPACT Awards,” said Paul Foti, Chief Executive Officer of Type One, Inc. “This award amplifies our mission and our ability to make a difference, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who voted for us. Your support helps us continue to drive positive change within the T1D community.”The Red Sox Foundation and the Manning Family Foundation have been instrumental in shining a light on the important work being done by nonprofits throughout New England. Their continued support through the IMPACT Awards has provided invaluable resources to help organizations like Type One, Inc. thrive.To commemorate this achievement, Type One, Inc. will be honored in an on-field presentation at Fenway Park on September 8th, 2024, during a Red Sox game. This special moment is not only a recognition of the organization’s work but also a celebration of the community that supports it.“We look forward to celebrating this incredible honor with our supporters at Fenway Park,” added Foti. “This recognition belongs to all of us, and we are excited to continue our work with renewed energy and gratitude.”About Type One, Inc.Type One, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and families affected by type 1 diabetes through education, support, advocacy, and innovative programs. Based in Hingham, Massachusetts, Type One, Inc. serves the T1D community locally and beyond, striving to improve the lives of those impacted by T1D and to drive change through awareness and action.About Type One FitnessType One Fitness is a boutique wellness center located in the heart of the South Shore, open to the entire public – not just those managing diabetes. Committed to holistic health transformations for all, it offers a range of tailored fitness solutions designed to enhance every individual’s wellness journey. As a premier destination for optimal health, Type One Fitness in Norwell, MA combines community-driven support with expert guidance to inspire vitality and a healthier lifestyle.Media Contact:Paul FotiChief Executive Officer, Type One, Inc.Type One Fitnessinfo@typeonefitness.org+1 617-750-3681

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.