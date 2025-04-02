Helluva Container & Artisun Solar Power Sustainable Growth in Elk Point with Landmark Solar Project

Helluva Container & Artisun Solar Helluva Container and Artisun Main Office Solar Installation Helluva Container and Artisun Solar Installation

ELK POINT, SD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helluva Container , a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, is making history by becoming the first business in Elk Point, South Dakota, to adopt commercial solar energy. This milestone project, developed in partnership with Artisun Solar , sets a precedent for other businesses in the region, proving that sustainability and smart business practices go hand in hand.Artisun Solar, a trusted commercial solar developer, provides turnkey solutions for businesses looking to optimize their energy strategy. With a focus on financial benefits, ROI, and exceptional service, Artisun Solar has helped companies across 20 states confidently transition to solar energy.With a newly installed 36.9 kW-DC solar PV system at its main office and an 85.5 kW-DC system at its warehouse, Helluva Container is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable operations. The company, which specializes in buying, refurbishing, and reselling used Gaylord boxes and packaging materials, has long embraced environmental responsibility. By turning to solar energy, Helluva Container is taking its mission one step further—leading by example and demonstrating that businesses of all sizes can take actionable steps toward a more efficient and responsible future."We’re excited to be the first in Elk Point to go solar—not just for our business, but for our entire community,” said Emily Wells, VP of Operations at Helluva Container. “By taking the first step, we’ve helped our city update its infrastructure to accommodate solar energy, making it easier for other businesses to follow suit. This isn’t just about us—it’s about setting a new standard for sustainability in Elk Point.”The adoption of solar energy at Helluva Container is expected to have a lasting environmental impact, with a projected lifetime reduction of 2,705.7 metric tons of CO₂ emissions—equivalent to taking over 500 cars off the road each year.For Artisun Solar, this project represents more than just another installation—it’s about helping communities modernize their energy approach and supporting businesses as they take control of their energy future.“This is a pivotal moment for Elk Point,” said Kirk Kreisel, CEO of Artisun Solar. “Helluva Container is leading the charge, proving that businesses in South Dakota can take proactive steps to integrate solar energy and make a lasting impact. Their leadership will make it easier for others in the region to follow their path.”With this move, Helluva Container is not only improving its own operations but is also making it easier for other businesses in Elk Point to consider solar without the same level of groundwork. This project sets the stage for a stronger, more sustainable business community, ensuring that companies across the region can operate efficiently, reduce their environmental footprint, and embrace the future of energy.Learn more about the project at https://www.helluva.com/blog/Helluva-Installs-Solar-Panels-for-a-More-Sustainable-Future.html

Helluva Container And Artisun Solar Commercial Solar Installation Drone Footage

