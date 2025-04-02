Acrow Provides Permanent Replacement for Collapsed Bridge in Northwest New Mexico

Acrow Bridge in Cibola County, New Mexico Acrow logo

Cost-effective modular steel solution reconnects small rural community after bridge collapse

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to note one of its modular steel bridges was recently installed in rural Cibola County , New Mexico, to replace a structure that was destroyed during heavy rains. Because the bridge provides the only reliable access to a small community, re-establishing a safe route for residents, public school transport and emergency services was a priority.Cibola County, located in the mountainous Colorado Plateau region of New Mexico, was experiencing a period of extreme drought when a particularly intense rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems and collapsed a concrete culvert bridge over the Seboyeta Creek on County Road 5 in the village of Moquino. After being notified of the collapse by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Acrow personnel traveled to the site to assess the situation, offering the modular steel 700XSbridge to Cibola County as a cost-effective permanent solution.Acrow’s panel bridge was purchased by the county and components of the structure arrived at the remote site in late October 2024, with assembly and installation completed by project contractor Compass Engineering & Construction Services, LLC. The bridge is 80 feet long and has a roadway width of 30 feet to accommodate two lanes of traffic. It was designed to AASHTO HL-93 loading, and was supplied with an epoxy-aggregate anti-skid deck and a TL-4 guardrail system. After assembly, which was completed within a week, the bridge was installed with a crane-assisted launch. Once the approaches and other ancillary construction activities were completed, the bridge was inspected and opened to traffic.Acrow’s bridges are an ideal solution for permanent, temporary and emergency projects in remote, challenging locations. Unlike traditional construction methods, components are easily transported, and rapidly assembled and installed with minimal heavy equipment. Acrow’s durable modular steel bridges are hot-dip galvanized to protect against corrosion, and offer a long service life with only minimal maintenance, making them a dependable choice for proactive planning for future events.“As extreme climate events increase in frequency, Acrow’s modular bridges can enable the restoration of critical bridge infrastructure quickly, safely and efficiently,” said Dan Schrager, Business Development Manager – Southwest Region. “Manufactured with high-quality, high-strength steel, Acrow’s solutions are built to last and are ideal for permanent applications like this important project in Cibola County.”Added Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales and Military Business Development, “When tasked with using public funds most effectively, project owners and contractors often turn to Acrow. Compared with more traditional construction methods, our bridging solutions offer cost efficiencies without compromising on quality or safety.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

