Westbound I-10 to close between SR 143 and I-17(April 4-5)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as westbound I-10 will be closed between SR 143 and I-17 for a traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from 10 p.m. Friday, April 4, to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 5. At the same time, the southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

In addition, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th and 32nd streets will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 4, to10 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 4, to 4 a.m.Monday, April 7.

The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 4, to 4 a.m.Monday, April 7.

Detour: Use eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Please note: The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project's free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.



