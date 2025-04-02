Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,947 in the last 365 days.

Social Development on collection of media accreditation to cover Bi-Annual Africa Children’s Summit

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Bi-Annual Africa Children's Summit are advised to collect their accreditation.

The South African government, led by the Department of Social Development (DSD) in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, will host the Bi-Annual Africa Children's Summit from 4–7 April 2025 in Roedean Senior School and St John’s College Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Collection of media accreditation details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 03 April 2025 
Time: 12:00 -16:00
Venue: Nelson Mandela Children's Fund Offices, 21 Eastwold Way &, Oxford Rd, Johannesburg, 2196

Date: Friday, 04 April 2025
Time: 09h00 – 16h00
Venue: Sunnyside Park Hotel, Parktown

NB: Applicants are requested to personally collect the accreditation.

Required Documents for collection:

  • Valid ID/passport
  • Press card or letter of assignment on a media house letterhead

Enquiries on the media accreditation:

GCIS: Mpho Phatudi: +27 79 605 2659, mphop@gcis.gov.za
DSD: Bathembu Futshane: +27 71 162 1154, BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Social Development on collection of media accreditation to cover Bi-Annual Africa Children’s Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more