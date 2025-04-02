Social Development on collection of media accreditation to cover Bi-Annual Africa Children’s Summit
Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Bi-Annual Africa Children's Summit are advised to collect their accreditation.
The South African government, led by the Department of Social Development (DSD) in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, will host the Bi-Annual Africa Children's Summit from 4–7 April 2025 in Roedean Senior School and St John’s College Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Collection of media accreditation details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 03 April 2025
Time: 12:00 -16:00
Venue: Nelson Mandela Children's Fund Offices, 21 Eastwold Way &, Oxford Rd, Johannesburg, 2196
Date: Friday, 04 April 2025
Time: 09h00 – 16h00
Venue: Sunnyside Park Hotel, Parktown
NB: Applicants are requested to personally collect the accreditation.
Required Documents for collection:
- Valid ID/passport
- Press card or letter of assignment on a media house letterhead
Enquiries on the media accreditation:
GCIS: Mpho Phatudi: +27 79 605 2659, mphop@gcis.gov.za
DSD: Bathembu Futshane: +27 71 162 1154, BathembuF@dsd.gov.za
