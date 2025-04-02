Home Affairs on 2024/25 deportations

The Department of Home Affairs increased the number of illegal immigrants it deported to 46 898 in the 2024/25 financial year that ended on 31 March 2025. This number surged by 18% compared to the previous year’s 39 672. This is the highest number of deportations carried out in at least five years, and is triple the number conducted in recent years.

The performance of South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs over the past year exceeds the number of deportations conducted by France (22 000) and Germany (20 000) combined over the same period.

The total number of deportations for the past five years are as follows:

2020/21: 14 859

2021/22: 20 093

2022/23: 22 560

2023/24: 39 672

2024/25: 46 898

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “This marked increase in the effectiveness of enforcement operations demonstrates our commitment to upholding the rule of law. It also flows from improved collaboration between the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the South African Police Service and local law enforcement. It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi.”

Minister Schreiber added: “The fact that Home Affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the European Union, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over. This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”

