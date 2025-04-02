OSCE leaders and anti-trafficking experts commit to tripling down on efforts to end child trafficking

VIENNA, 2 April 2025 – At the 25th Conference of the Alliance against Trafficking in Persons, which concluded in Vienna on Tuesday, OSCE leaders and anti-trafficking experts called on the 57 OSCE participating States to turn their commitments into tangible actions and triple down on efforts in the fight against child trafficking.

Despite notable efforts over the last 20 years, the number of child trafficking cases detected across the OSCE region remains high. Over the past 15 years, the number of child trafficking victims identified has tripled globally, with online child sexual exploitation and abuse escalating at an alarming rate.

“Many people who were victims of human trafficking as children are only identified as victims once they are adults. The exploitation and violence may have continued for years. It is important to remember that, in addition to children in vulnerable positions, even well-off children can become victims of human trafficking,” said Leena Meri, Finland’s Justice Minister, speaking on behalf of the 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship.

With national authorities, international organizations, civil society and private sector participation, the annual Alliance conference has become a landmark event within the global anti-trafficking community.

“Over the past two decades, we have made undeniable progress in combating child trafficking. Yet, the reality remains stark: far too many children continue to be trafficked, abused, and denied their fundamental rights. The OSCE is uniquely placed to help participating States put an end to this scourge,” said Ambassador Hatun Demirer, Director of the Office of the Secretary General.

This year marks 20 years since the 2005 Addendum to the OSCE Action Plan on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, which called on participating States to develop national co-ordination and referral mechanisms to address child trafficking. As such, discussions explored various angles of child trafficking, existing efforts to combat it, and what more can be done. Panels included discussions on developments and patterns in child trafficking, identifying risks and solutions within the scope of children’s specific vulnerabilities, and the importance of implementing a whole-of-society approach to end child trafficking.

“The current trends of child trafficking inspire an urgent call to action: it is time we reverse these trends and triple down on our collective commitment to eradicate child trafficking. We must triple our resources, triple our actions, and triple our accountability to end these tragedies once and for all,” declared Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Human Trafficking.

Around 800 participants from across the OSCE region and beyond registered for this year’s Alliance conference, with a record-breaking of nearly 500 in-person registrations, underscoring the importance and relevance of OSCE’s anti-trafficking work.

More information about the 25th Conference of the Alliance against Trafficking in Persons can be found here.