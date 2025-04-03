FEG Investment Advisors Hosts 7th Annual Hockey Classic

FEG Investment Advisors

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEG Investment Advisors (FEG) , an independent and employee-owned investment advisory firm, is excited to host its 7th annual Hockey Classic on April 2-3. The Hockey Classic brings together FEG employees, clients and over 70 investment managers. What started as a friendly game of hockey between FEG employees and managers has evolved into an annual event that raises money for the Cincinnati IceBreakers, provides networking opportunities, and a chance to “talk shop” with some of the industry’s leading investors.“The entire FEG team looks forward to our annual Hockey Classic — it’s an opportunity to see old friends and make new connections from across the industry, and watch a few competitively friendly hockey matches,” said Alan Lenahan , chief executive officer of FEG Investment Advisors. “Our commitment to community involvement is a core value of our firm, and we’re excited to partner with the Cincinnati IceBreakers again this year. Collectively, we have raised over $125,000 this year alone!“The Cincinnati IceBreakers offers adaptive (sled) ice hockey for youth and adults who are unable to skate in a standing position. Founded in 2007 with just a few players, the IceBreakers have grown to more than 40 full-time rostered players. With support from FEG and the Hockey Classic, the IceBreakers created a lower-level tournament in early 2025, offering more than a dozen new players the opportunity to participate. The IceBreakers supports players from the youth novice to Tier II competitive levels and seeks to continue to grow the program.“The Cincinnati IceBreakers program thrives on the generosity and dedication of our community. Thanks to FEG’s unwavering support and annual fundraising event, we raise the critical funds needed to empower our athletes and grow the sport,” said Frank Baverso, general manager and chief operating officer at Indian Hill Winter Club and Cincinnati IceBreakers.This year’s event also has a surprise for attendees. Joining Greg Dowling, chief investment officer and head of research at FEG, for a fireside chat is Jack O’Callahan, Olympic gold medalist and member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. men’s hockey team. Additionally, Jason Fowler, world champion para-athlete, who recently completed a podcast with FEG, will bring his story to attendees. His discussion will emphasize the power of resilience, living a life with purpose, and having a winner’s mindset.This is a unique event in the investment management industry: a casual, fun environment where attendees benefit from investment insights and idea sharing. “I’ve been attending FEG’s Hockey Classic since the inaugural event and it is truly a highlight experience each year,” said Jennifer Mandes, principal at Eagle Point Credit Management. “The opportunity to support an amazing cause near and dear to the hockey community and also play with a great group of peers and clients in a friendly (yet increasingly competitive!) game, has made this event a differentiator from the beginning. We feel lucky to be a part of it each year.”For more information about FEG Investment Advisors, visit: www.FEG.com +++About FEG Investment AdvisorsFEG Investment Advisors is an independent, employee-owned investment advisory firm with $91 billion* in assets under advisement. For more than 35 years, FEG has provided our clients with the exceptional investment experience they deserve, offering services across the institutional portfolio management spectrum – from discretionary outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) to traditional nondiscretionary consulting services. FEG predominantly serves a client base that seeks to improve our world and change lives, such as education endowments and foundations, community foundations, healthcare organizations, private foundations, faith-based organizations, charitable organizations, family offices and other financial institutions. For more information, visit www.feg.com *Assets under advisement as of 12/31/24 for FEG Investment Advisors and its subsidiaries.

