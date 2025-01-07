FEG Investment Advisors Expands Leadership Team

New members of the executive team will ensure the firm remains focused on providing robust investment solutions and high-touch client engagement

FEG is bringing valuable insights and differentiated experiences to add further value for both our clients and the firm. I am excited by the opportunity to collaborate with each of these leaders.” — Alan Lenahan

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEG Investment Advisors (FEG), an independent, employee-owned investment advisory firm with $82 billion in assets under advisement (AUA as of 6/30/24 for FEG Investment Advisors and its subsidiaries), is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team effective January 1, 2025. Joining the leadership team are Devinne Verst, Head of Client Development, Gianna Tremoulis, General Counsel, and Reba Perry, Head of Human Resources and Office Services.“Clients are expecting robust investment solutions from their investment manager, and we aim to deliver this through high touch client engagement across business functions,” said Alan Lenahan , Chief Executive Officer of FEG. “By adding Ms. Verst, Ms. Tremoulis, and Ms. Perry to our leadership team, we are bringing valuable insights and differentiated experiences that will add further value for both our clients and the firm. I am excited by the opportunity to closely collaborate with each of them.”“Being a part of the leadership team of an independently owned firm like FEG is incredibly fulfilling,” said Devinne Verst who joined the firm in 2015. “I look forward to continue working closely with colleagues I deeply admire to help FEG scale its capabilities while staying committed to knowing and serving our clients, our people, and our communities.”Ms. Tremoulis will succeed John Labmeier, who served as FEG’s general counsel for the past 12 years. "This is an incredible opportunity to contribute at a strategic level to our shared vision and goals for FEG. It allows me to leverage my legal background to navigate complex challenges and drive innovation to ensure the firm’s continued success,” said Gianna Tremoulis, General Counsel. “I’m excited and grateful to join FEG’s leadership team and to collaborate with exceptional professionals to help shape the future of our firm.”“FEG’s incredible culture was part of what drew me to the firm two years ago,” said Reba Perry, Head of Human Resources and Office Services. “Our experienced teams across the firm are poised to excel as industry leaders and I’m honored to be a part of it, leading a bright team with an even brighter future.” Ms. Perry succeeds Stephen Johnston who served as the firm’s chief human resource officer since 2015.Stephen Johnston and John Labmeier both retired at the end of 2024, and FEG is extremely grateful for their contributions during their tenure with the firm.FEG is proud to be an employee-owned firm that transitioned from Managing Partners to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2017. This strategic decision was designed to secure FEG’s long-term succession planning and to ensure a seamless leadership transition. As a result, a robust leadership team was established to set, drive and monitor progress towards the firm’s strategic goals while overseeing key functional areas of the organization. Today, this dynamic team is comprised of 12 dedicated members, each bringing a diverse array of experience in client service, investment management, and operations.

