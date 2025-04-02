Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

The Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court held a graduation ceremony, on March 11, 2025, at the Nemaha County District Court in Auburn. Judge Richard Smith presided over the event, marking a major milestone for the graduate who completed an intensive program focused on drug treatment, strict supervision, and accountability.

Drug Court programs last a minimum of 20 months, equipping participants with the skills needed to maintain lives free from drug and alcohol addiction. By combining comprehensive treatment with rigorous oversight, Drug Courts empower individuals and support their rehabilitation.

Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative to the traditional justice system for nonviolent drug offenders, utilizing a specialized team approach within the existing court framework. These courts aim to reduce recidivism and substance use while enhancing public safety. They employ validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative services to improve participants' chances of long-term success.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Graduate Jennifer with Judge Richard Smith.