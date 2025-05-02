myDermRecruiter Partners with Dermwise to Enhance Dermatology Education for Healthcare Providers

myDermRecruiter is committed to supporting dermatology providers desiring greater knowledge and skills that will advance their careers and the field as a whole.

WASHINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myDermRecruiter, the leading dermatology recruitment firm in the US, has joined forces with Dermwise, a premier provider of CME-accredited online dermatology training, to help bridge the educational gap for advanced practice providers (APPs) and other healthcare professionals seeking to specialize in dermatology.With demand for skilled dermatology APPs at an all-time high, myDermRecruiter recognizes the importance of accessible, quality education in shaping the next generation of dermatology professionals. This collaboration with Dermwise ensures that APPs, as well as other medical professionals eager to enhance their dermatological expertise have access to comprehensive, flexible learning resources.“At myDermRecruiter, we are dedicated to fostering professional growth within the dermatology industry,” said Michelle Sullentrup, CEO of myDermRecruiter. “By partnering with Dermwise, we are connecting driven medical professionals with a cutting-edge educational platform, simplifying the learning process and equipping them with the expertise needed to excel.”Dermwise, founded in 2015 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Roger T. Moore, was designed to alleviate the challenges of mastering dermatology by providing an expertly curated, ready-to-use didactic curriculum. The platform’s fully online, self-paced courses offer a streamlined approach to dermatology education, eliminating the traditional complexities of didactic learning. Across three Dermwise courses, learners have access to over 8,500 high-resolution clinical images, offering unmatched visual reinforcement to build diagnostic accuracy and confidence.“We’re happy to be able to refer the many NPs and PAs we work with who don’t have dermatology experience to such a great tool to gain practical knowledge as they try to get into the field of dermatology,” said Michelle Sullentrup, CEO of myDermRecruiter. “Dermwise’s approach makes learning accessible and engaging, and this partnership will help these professionals feel more confident and prepared as they pursue a career in dermatology.”Through this partnership, myDermRecruiter is making it easier than ever for APPs and other professionals to access high-quality dermatology education. Upon completing all three Dermwise courses, participants receive the Dermwise Dermatology Mastery Certificate—a credential showcasing commitment to dermatological excellence.Those who register using this exclusive link will receive a $250 discount on Dermwise courses. Participants in Dermwise courses are eligible to earn AMA PRA Category 1 Credits, AAPA Category 1 CME Credits and AANP contact hours, including pharmacology hours.For more information, visit www.myDermRecruiter.com or www.Dermwise.com About myDermRecruiterAs the nation’s top dermatology recruitment firm, myDermRecruiter specializes in connecting top-tier dermatology professionals with premier career opportunities. With an extensive network and deep industry expertise, myDermRecruiter streamlines the job search process, ensuring a seamless experience for both candidates and employers.About DermwiseDermwise provides CME-accredited online dermatology training designed for advanced practice providers and medical professionals. Dermwise aims to transform dermatology education by simplifying the didactic teaching process, making learning more efficient and accessible for professionals. The platform includes over 8,500 high-resolution clinical images spread across its three core courses, giving learners a robust, image-rich foundation in dermatology.

