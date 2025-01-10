myDermRecruiter Announces Strategic Partnership with Dermatology Education Foundation

The DEF's newly relaunched job board lists premier dermatology opportunities in partnership with myDermRecruiter.

Leading Dermatology Recruitment Firm Teams Up with the Dermatology Education Foundation to Expand Opportunities for Dermatology Professionals

DEF’s commitment to providing high-quality educational resources to dermatology professionals aligns perfectly with our mission to match top talent with exceptional practices.” — Michelle Sullentrup

WASHINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myDermRecruiter, the nation’s leading dermatology recruitment firm, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with the Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF), further solidifying its commitment to connecting talented dermatology professionals with outstanding career opportunities.This collaboration will provide enhanced support for both dermatology professionals seeking new career paths and practices looking to hire dedicated, career-driven dermatology experts. As part of the partnership, myDermRecruiter’s exclusive dermatology job listings are now available on the DEF website, broadening the reach of dermatology practices to a highly qualified pool of candidates.“We are thrilled to partner with the Dermatology Education Foundation,” said Michelle Sullentrup, Founder and CEO of myDermRecruiter. “DEF’s commitment to providing high-quality educational resources to dermatology professionals aligns perfectly with our mission to match top talent with exceptional practices. This partnership will allow us to extend our reach and offer even more valuable opportunities for professionals and practices alike.”The DEF’s annual conference for dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants/associates (PAs) has long been a standout event for myDermRecruiter’s founder and CEO, Michelle Sullentrup. Sullentrup has attended the event for years and looks forward to the new collaborative opportunities that this partnership will bring.DEF President Joseph Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C, said, "NPs and PAs in dermatology are in need of advocates and data-driven resources to help with contracting and finding employment opportunities. Michelle and myDermRecruiter have proven to be a trusted and reliable resource for such opportunities. The DEF is happy to expand our collaboration and to provide these resources to NPs and PAs starting in 2025."myDermRecruiter has long been recognized as the premier recruitment firm dedicated exclusively to dermatology, helping practices across the country find and hire the best talent. With this partnership, myDermRecruiter aims to further streamline the hiring process for dermatology practices while simultaneously providing greater access to career advancement opportunities for dermatology professionals.For more information about myDermRecruiter and the services it offers, visit www.myDermRecruiter.com . To learn more about the Dermatology Education Foundation, visit www.DermNPPA.org ##About myDermRecruitermyDermRecruiter is the nation’s leading dermatology recruitment firm, specializing in connecting dermatology professionals with the best practices in the industry. The firm offers personalized recruitment services tailored to the unique needs of both dermatology professionals and practices.About the Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF)The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality educational resources for and by dermatology nurse practitioners, physician assistants/associates, access coordinators, medical assistants, and their employing physicians. DEF’s annual conferences and educational programs are designed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and career opportunities of dermatology providers across the country. All of their programs are nominally priced or free tuition for healthcare professionals.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.