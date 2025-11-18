Director-General Rakovec at a round table on IHL in humanitarian crises

SLOVENIA, November 18 - Dr Marko Rakovec, Director-General and Chief Legal Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, participated in a round table entitled Frontiers of Humanity: International Humanitarian Law in Contemporary Humanitarian Crises, which accompanied the exhibition Dialogues on Humanity. The event was organised by the Faculty of Law, Ljubljana University, in cooperation with the Embassy of Switzerland in Ljubljana.

