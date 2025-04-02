Diatom Aviation Secures 100% of DHL’s ULD Repair Business at CVG Airport

Diatom Aviation logo

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diatom Aviation, a leading provider of repair services for air-cargo containers (Unit Load Devices or ULDs), has displaced two other service providers and now repairs 100% of DHL’s ULDs at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). This milestone culminates a seven-year journey to become DHL’s exclusive repair partner at its largest logistics hub in the Americas.“This achievement solidifies our role as a long-term strategic partner to DHL,” said Burt Mattice, President of Diatom. “Earning 100% of the business is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. It validates our position as an industry leader and fuels our long-term vision to expand our operations to additional locations.”ULDs are essential for air cargo carriers and provide a safe, standardized, and efficient way to transport shipments. Due to frequent handling and transportation, ULDs often sustain damage. Diatom specializes in the repair of these containers, extending their lifespan and ensuring airworthiness, in compliance with industry standards.Diatom is strategically positioning itself for continued growth, with plans to extend its repair services beyond CVG and into a broader range of Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) and Ground-Support Equipment (GSE) services.“Our ability to outpace the competition and earn DHL’s full trust in our capabilities is a significant step forward,” added Mattice. “We look forward to building on this momentum and bringing our high-quality services to more locations and partners, across a broader range of activities.”Diatom remains committed to delivering industry-leading ULD repair solutions and supporting the global logistics industry with unmatched expertise.About Diatom Aviation Diatom Aviation is a leading aerospace company committed to delivering innovative solutions in aviation technology. With a strong focus on cutting-edge product development and strategic market expansion, Diatom Aviation continues to shape the industry's future, providing world-class solutions to its global customers.For more information, please visit diatomaviation.com.###

