Ocean Visions Releases Comprehensive Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Ecosystem Database

mCDR Ecosystem Database

Tool designed to foster collaboration across a complex network of stakeholders

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Visions has released a comprehensive database that provides an in-depth repository of the diverse entities in the marine carbon dioxide removal ( mCDR ) sector.The Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Ecosystem Database highlights the range and flow of mCDR activities and the interconnected roles of participants in researching, governing, and developing mCDR solutions.The tool is designed to facilitate collaborations and knowledge-sharing across sectors, supporting responsible and sustainable research and development. It is an updated and expanded version of the first mCDR Ecosystem Map originally built by [C]Worthy, which transferred management to Ocean Visions.mCDR holds promise as a means to help mitigate climate change by leveraging the ocean’s natural ability to store carbon. Despite its potential, the mCDR sector faces challenges related to technological maturity, scalability, and the need for a clearer understanding of its long-term environmental impacts. The mCDR Ecosystem Database is designed to help stakeholders better connect with others in the field and promote information exchange and transparency moving forward.“We are pleased to make this updated tool available to all in the mCDR community,” said Ocean Visions CEO Brad Ack. “We hope that the mCDR Ecosystem Database will help inform decision-making, ensure transparency, and facilitate collaboration as the sector continues to evolve.”The mCDR Ecosystem Database divides stakeholders into several key categories, each representing a critical function within the industry:- Academic and research institutions- Funders- Private sector- NGOs- Registries- GovernmentDesigned to be a “living” product, the mCDR Ecosystem Database will be updated continually by Ocean Visions to remain relevant and comprehensive.“As the mCDR sector matures, we hope this tool will be helpful in understanding and navigating this rapidly growing and developing field,” said Ack.ABOUT OCEAN VISIONSOcean Visions was created to develop and advance solutions to protect and restore the ocean. We focus on the biggest driver of dangerous change – the climate disruption that is increasing ocean temperatures and levels of acidification. We mobilize a diverse network of collaborators and leverage cutting-edge science and innovative technologies to build ocean-based solutions that reduce climate stressors and restore ocean ecosystems. In short, we work to stabilize the climate and regenerate ocean health.

