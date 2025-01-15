Ocean Visions Biennial Summit 2025: Advancing Solutions for Ocean-Climate Restoration

Event will convene scientists, policymakers, inventors, investors, and more to share knowledge and explore ocean-climate solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Visions is pleased to announce its upcoming Ocean Visions Biennial Summit 2025 , to be held from March 25-27, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver, British Columbia.This pivotal event will bring together global leaders, scientists, policymakers, inventors, students, investors, and more to share knowledge and explore solutions at the critical intersection of ocean health and climate change. With a mix of keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, attendees across a wide range of disciplines will engage deeply with the latest ocean science, engineering, policy, governance, and economic solutions.The biggest threat to the ocean is coming from climate change: The excess greenhouse gases built up in the atmosphere drive crippling ocean heating and acidification. These thermal and chemical stresses are responsible for deoxygenation, marine heat waves and coral bleaching, increased stratification, and more.The Summit will explore approaches and solutions to this climate disruption in the ocean through the lens of four key themes, each of which corresponds to a critical area of work needed to confront the causes and impacts of the ocean-climate crisis:- OCEAN-BASED DECARBONIZATION: This track will cover high-leverage ocean-based opportunities to accelerate the just transition to a low-carbon economy.- MARINE CARBON DIOXIDE REMOVAL: This track will provide the latest information, challenges, and opportunities in the race to test and develop ocean-based pathways for cleaning up carbon pollution.- MARINE ECOSYSTEM REPAIR: This track will cover emerging conservation tools and approaches that might help to rebuild and recover the health of critical marine ecosystems while work goes on to cool the planet and the ocean via decarbonization and carbon dioxide removal.- MOBILIZING A GLOBAL COMMUNITY FOR ACTION: This track will investigate what is needed to significantly grow a diverse global community for ocean-climate solutions and will explore social and governance priorities in the work on ocean-climate solutions.Attendees will leave the Summit with new insights, strengthened connections, and concrete ideas to drive the development and scaling of ocean-based climate solutions.Registration for the Summit is open and full programming is available . To learn more and register, please visit https://oceanvisions.org/events/summit-2025/ ABOUT OCEAN VISIONSOcean Visions is a non-profit organization that catalyzes innovation at the intersection of the ocean and climate crises. We facilitate multisector collaborations from within our Network and beyond, working with leading research institutions, the private sector, and public-interest organizations to fully explore and advance responsible and effective ocean-based climate solutions. In short, we work to stabilize the climate and restore ocean health.

