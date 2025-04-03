Samarkand EU–Central Asia Summit: A New Chapter in Economic Partnership

On April 3–4, 2025, Samarkand will host a historic event—the first-ever EU–Central Asia Summit.

On April 3–4, 2025, Samarkand will host a historic event—the first-ever EU–Central Asia Summit. The leaders of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan will meet with top European Union officials, including European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The summit’s primary focus will be economic cooperation and investment. Over the past few years, relations between Uzbekistan and the EU have deepened significantly, paving the way for expanded trade, infrastructure projects, and integration into European markets.

Uzbekistan’s Growing Economic Ties with the EU

1. Trade Expansion

• From 2017 to 2024, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the EU increased 2.4 times, reaching $6.4 billion.

• Exports surged 3.6 times to $1.7 billion, while imports doubled to $4.7 billion.

• In 2024, the EU became Uzbekistan’s third-largest trade partner, after China and Russia.

2. Investment Growth

• In 2024, EU investments in Uzbekistan rose by 77%, reaching $4.1 billion.

• Major investors include Germany, the Netherlands, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Italy, and Sweden.

• Around 1,000 enterprises with EU capital are now operating in Uzbekistan.

3. Key Industries of Cooperation

• Renewable energy, industrial production, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

• Infrastructure and logistics, including the Trans-Caspian trade corridor.

• WTO accession support and export certification for EU markets.

Strategic Importance of the Summit

In a world facing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, Central Asia has become an important partner for Europe. The EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which aims to invest €300 billion in infrastructure development worldwide, aligns with Uzbekistan’s vision for economic modernization and global integration.

Speaking ahead of the summit, European Council President António Costa emphasized the need for stronger international partnerships:

“We live in a world of division and disorder. For the EU, the only path forward is deeper cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity.”

The Samarkand Summit is expected to accelerate economic and trade agreements, attract new European investments, and solidify Uzbekistan’s role as a key economic partner in the region.

