Combating Corruption in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Dr Beruniy Alimov

Director

New Media Education Center NGO

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

On March 5, 2025 President of the Republic of Uzbekistan attended a meeting of the National council on combating corruption. The meeting analysed the work carried out on creating corruption-free environment and defined further goals.

In his speech, the Head of State mentioned that corruption is a serious challenge in the course of reforms.

In this connection in the past years laws were adopted and a new system on combating this vice was created. Responsible committees were formed in the parliamentary chambers, a National council and Anti-Corruption Agency were established.

Particular attention is paid to creating conditions where the public can openly raise and discuss the problem of corruption. The role and influence of the media in this sphere are raising.

Primarily, measures are taken to combat the causes of corruption. For example, the abandonment of allocation of land plots by decisions of khokims and transition to the auction system made the allocation process more open. There have also been positive changes in this area since the introduction of the “Shaffof Kurilish” program.

The adoption of the law on public procurement, digitalization of the system of elections and tenders, as well as the establishment of healthy competition allowed saving 14 trillion soums of budget funds last year.

Today, all banks provide household loans up to 100 million soums online in 5 minutes without human involvement. As a result, thousands of bankers, who used to process such applications, now work directly in mahallas, offering projects and credit programs, thus contributing to the growth of the customer base.

In the pre-school and school education system, more than 10 types of services have been fully converted to electronic format, reducing the number of applications by 2.5 times.

The higher education system was also digitalized: a system for taking tests and selecting universities based on their results was introduced, and the automated receipt of 35 types of documents reduced the number of requests by 2.2 times.

Due to the use of body cameras by traffic safety inspectors, the sale of license plates through auctions, and the elimination of paper protocols, corruption factors have been significantly reduced.

Services to the population and entrepreneurs are organized on the basis of the principle of “the state serving the people”: the requirements to provide 120 types of documents, more than 160 licenses and permits have been abolished. This led to the emergence of almost 200 thousand new entrepreneurs in the market, and the number of enterprises with foreign participation increased almost 5 times, reaching 23 thousand.

The number of electronic public services increased 15 times, reaching 721, and the number of their users exceeded 11 million.

Most importantly, these measures have strengthened the faith of the population, entrepreneurs, foreign partners, international organizations and investors in the ongoing reforms. Over the past seven years, over $120 billion in investments have been attracted, and the country's economy has doubled, reaching $115 billion last year.

The President emphasized that the fight against corruption is an ongoing process and outlined the current issues and future tasks in this sphere.

It was noted that law enforcement agencies are mainly focused on detecting and punishing corrupt acts, while preventive measures aimed at eradicating corruption factors are neglected.

In this regard, it was decided to change the working methodology of the Anti-Corruption Agency. As an experiment, compliance control in five agencies - the Ministries of Health, Construction, Water Resources, Joint Stock Companies “Uzbekneftegaz” and “Uzsuvtaminot” will be transferred to the Agency.

In addition, an in-depth study of factors of domestic and systemic corruption will be conducted at the district level, which will be used to develop specific measures and submitted to the National Council.

It was noted that 75 percent of corruption crimes are committed in the form of domestic corruption in districts and mahallas, so the composition of the regional councils on combating corruption will be completely renewed. They will be headed by chairmen of regional councils of people's deputies.

The regional councils will propose to the National Council amendments to legislation aimed at eradicating corruption factors and ensuring inevitability of punishment.

