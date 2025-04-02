Bauman Photographers Announces Launch of New Photo Booth Service

San Diego, California – Bauman Photographers, a Commercial Photography Studio renowned for elevating brands with incredible imagery, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new photo booth service for events in San Diego County. The new service offers an enhanced experience compared with traditional photo booths with its range of customization options and simple, quick on-site printing process.

The photography studio’s new San Diego photo booth photography delivers an immersive, interactive experience for guests at every event with unlimited photos, easy shareability across social media, three different fashion sequin backdrops (black, gold, and rose gold), and professional, friendly operators. Bauman Photographers’ photo booths also offer event or logo printing on the photos or the inclusion of a special message to further enable businesses to advertise their brand.

“If you’ve ever had a Photobooth show up at your event that was less than impressive, we hear you! So many times, the props are old, worn out, and falling apart, and the booth itself has seen better days. That’s why we pride ourselves on our glamorous open-air photobooth experience that makes your guests feel spoiled! That’s why we call our photobooth THE LUXEBOOTH,” said a spokesperson for Bauman Photographers.

The new Bauman Photographers San Diego photo booth service offers various options to cater to each client’s specific event needs and budget. These include:

Simple Photobooth Coverage: There are no complicated packages or options. The simple photo booth package includes Props, Printing, and THE LUXEBOOTH at $350/hr with a 2-hour minimum.

Social Media Kiosk: Include a separate Social Media Kiosk with an iPad that allows clients and their guests to share the images as they happen via SMS, Email, or Social Media. The kiosk is separate from the booth, so as many people can experience the booth as possible during the event.

Step and Repeat Welcome Photos: Welcome guests with a red carpet experience! Bauman Photographers will dedicate a photographer to photographing guests as they arrive at the event.

Bauman Photographers specializes in vibrant event photography, classic and artistic headshots, and clean product photography. The photography studio in San Diego has a staff with a dedicated in-house editor and studio manager to deliver a quality product and a warm, attentive client experience that a one-man show simply cannot.

With a personalized approach to every client that includes learning all about each individual’s unique photography needs and the best approach to adopt to ensure the success of a project, Bauman Photographers has earned an impressive reputation as the most trusted commercial photography studio in San Diego.

The top event photographers in San Diego invite individuals and brands interested in elevating their next event with the studio’s new photobooth to fill out the contact form on Bauman Photographers’ website today.

About Bauman Photographers

Launched in 2002, Bauman Photographers is a commercial photography studio in San Diego specializing in corporate events, product photography, headshots, and editorial work. With nearly two decades of experience, a 4,000-square-foot studio home in Mission Valley, and an expert team, Bauman Photographers thrives on incredible lighting, bold styling, and eye-catching imagery for clients.

