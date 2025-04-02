FUCHS Lubricants acquires IRMCO® - Manufacturer of metal forming and tube bending lubricants

With this acquisition, FUCHS aims to further expand its industrial product portfolio, offering sustainable lubrication solutions across multiple markets.

HARVEY, IL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of April 01, 2025, FUCHS has acquired the US lubricants company IRMCO® Advanced Metalforming Lubricant Technologies, a manufacturer of oil-free metal-forming and tube-bending lubricants for demanding manufacturing processes. The family-run company is based out of Illinois and was founded in 1914, bringing over a century of innovation and expertise to FUCHS Lubricants.

With this acquisition, FUCHS aims to further expand its industrial product portfolio, offering sustainable lubrication solutions across multiple markets., including automotive stamping, tube bending, appliance manufacturing, construction, and HVAC supplies.

“For decades, IRMCO has grown and adapted to the ever-changing demands of the manufacturing markets, and we have always met and exceeded our customer’s quality, regulatory and safety standards through our advanced lubricant technologies. Integrating with FUCHS will further our reach of products to the metal forming, assembly, cleaning, and finishing markets through the global FUCHS network,” comments Jeff Jeffery, CEO at IRMCO.

“At FUCHS, we are focused on improving the reliability, productivity, and profitability of our customer’s operations through product and process optimization. The acquisition of IRMCO will further reinforce our position as leading lubrication solutions provider to the industrial segment,” comments Keith Brewer, CEO of FUCHS Americas.

The transaction has been approved and finalized at the time of this release.



