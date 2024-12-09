FUCHS Lubricants & Clemson University Partner to Develop Innovative Solutions for Wind Energy

Through this partnership with Clemson, FUCHS provides high-quality lubricants, oils, and greases in addition to testing and development expertise.

FUCHS Lubricants Co. has partnered with Clemson University to develop innovative & sustainable solutions for the next generation of wind power technology

Our partnership with Clemson exemplifies our dedication to being the leader in lubrication solutions for wind turbines. We take pride in supporting education and technical advancements in wind energy.” — Joe Brooks, Senior Director of Specialty First Fill, FUCHS Lubricants Co.

HARVEY, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS Lubricants Co., the world’s largest independent lubricant supplier, has partnered with Clemson University’s Dominion Energy Innovation Center (EIC) to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the next generation of wind power technology. The EIC opened in 2013 with the support of a $43 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy who sought to fund a facility capable of full-scale, highly accelerated testing of next-generation wind turbine drivetrain technology.

Clemson collaborates with companies like FUCHS to accelerate the development and deployment of new wind turbine technology. Through this partnership, FUCHS provides high-quality lubricants, oils, and greases in addition to testing and development expertise. The team at FUCHS will work with Clemson students and educators to train them on lubrication best practices including insights and techniques for optimal product use and application.

“We appreciate the support of FUCHS Lubricants for our wind turbine drivetrain test facilities, which fulfill a critical need in advancing wind energy in the U.S. and beyond. Our extensive collaboration with FUCHS demonstrates how industry-academic partnerships drive innovation and sustainability in renewable energy. By applying cutting-edge research to solve industry challenges, we are preparing students and researchers to lead advancements and accelerate technology deployment in the U.S.,” says Sez Russcher, Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Clemson University.

“Our partnership with Clemson’s Energy Innovation Center exemplifies our dedication to being the technological leader in lubrication solutions essential for wind turbine operations. We take pride in supporting both education and technical advancements in the field of wind energy,” remarked Joe Brooks, Senior Director of Specialty First Fill at FUCHS Lubricants Co.

FUCHS is the most comprehensive solutions provider for wind turbines offering everything from grease and oil for bearings and gears, to slip ring and generator cleaners, grease for hoist chains, lubricants for tower bolts, and more. "The work we are doing with Clemson is a mutually beneficial partnership. Clemson has the largest wind turbine gearbox in the world, which allows the FUCHS team to better understand the lubrication requirements of wind turbines as they increase in size. This information will allow FUCHS to better support wind turbine manufacturers and operators," says Don Brazen, Wind Industry Manager at FUCHS Lubricants Co. "Together, FUCHS Lubricants and Clemson University are working to create innovative solutions for the future of renewable energy.”

