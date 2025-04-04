Business Awards UK 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards: Recognising Leadership in Animal Welfare and Service

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards . This year’s awards acknowledge the achievements of businesses and professionals delivering exceptional standards across pet health, wellbeing, services, and technology.Business Awards UK 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards Winners- Pupclub Official – Exceptional Pet Trainer- VETPASS – Outstanding Pet Care App- Woofs of Wixford – Best Dog Grooming Service- Big Bear Dog Walking – Best Dog Walking Service- Canine Collection – Pet Retailer of the Year- Bold Veterinary Clinic – Best Family Business- Napo Pet Insurance – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- Creature Comforts – Best Pet Care Startup- Welfare Assessment Technologies – Best Pet and Animal Technology- Cloverlea Cattery & Cat Grooming Salon – Best Cattery- The Borders Canine Club – Rising Star Award- Behavet – Outstanding Animal Behaviourist- The Pet Vet Rotherham – Outstanding Veterinary Clinic- Ullesthorpe Court Hotel and Golf Club – Best Pet-Friendly Travel & Stays- Oaksedge Farm Dog Hotel – Best Dog Kennels- Elite Kennel Fertility – Most Positive Community Impact- Cheshire Dog Lady – Best Home BoardingBusiness Awards UK 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards Finalists- UK Pet Drugs – Pet Retailer of the Year- Suppawt Dog Training – Outstanding Animal Behaviourist, Exceptional Pet Trainer- Creature Comforts – Outstanding Pet Care App- London Pet Care – Rising Star Award- Coco & Yogis – Best Home Boarding- James & Ella – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction- Loopypaws – Most Positive Community Impact- Oaksedge Farm Dog Hotel – Best Family Business- Zoomies Pet Services – Best Dog Walking Service- Abbeywell Vets – Outstanding Veterinary Clinic- Hello Vet – Best Pet and Animal Technology, Best Pet Care Startup- BJ Kennels & Cattery – Best Cattery, Best Dog Kennels- Lily’s Club – Best Dog Grooming ServiceSupporting a Changing IndustryThe 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards highlight the evolution of a sector that continues to adapt to the changing needs of pet owners, veterinary professionals, and animal welfare organisations. With increased focus on integrated care, digital accessibility, and preventative health, this year’s winners reflect a commitment to long-term impact and responsible service.From advanced technologies supporting animal welfare assessment to customer-led approaches in clinical practice and insurance, the industry is embracing a more connected, transparent, and compassionate model of care. These businesses demonstrate a thoughtful balance between innovation and empathy, contributing to higher standards across the board.Business Awards UK congratulates all of this year’s recipients for their achievements and for their contribution to the continued development of animal care in the UK.

