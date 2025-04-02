MEC Bukiwe Fanta on acquittal of rape accused Omothoso in Gqeberha High Court

The Eastern Cape Social Development MEC, Bukiwe Fanta, has expressed her profound disappointment following the acquittal of Omotoso, the accused in a high-profile rape case, in the Gqeberha High Court today. This ruling has left many in our community feeling disheartened and raises significant concerns about the ongoing challenges faced in the fight against gender-based violence.

MEC Fanta stated, "The acquittal of the accused is a painful reminder of the systemic issues within our justice system that continue to hinder the pursuit of justice for victims of sexual violence. Each case of acquittal not only impacts the victims but also sends a troubling message to our society about the seriousness of these crimes."

The Department of Social Development remains committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence and advocating for stronger measures to prevent such crimes. MEC Fanta emphasized the importance of creating an environment where victims feel safe to come forward and report incidents, knowing they will be supported throughout the legal process.

"We must continue to work collectively as a government, community, and society to address the root causes of gender-based violence," MEC Fanta urged. "It is essential that we empower our communities to stand against violence and support initiatives aimed at education and prevention."

The Department will continue to provide essential services, including counseling and support for victims and their families, to help them navigate the emotional and psychological impacts of such traumatic experiences.

MEC Fanta called on all stakeholders, including law enforcement and the judiciary, to strengthen their efforts in ensuring justice is served for victims of gender-based violence. "Together, we must build a justice system that is fair, compassionate, and effective in holding perpetrators accountable," she said.

The Eastern Cape Department of Social Development is committed to advocating for the rights of survivors and working towards a future where every individual can live free from fear of violence.

Mpumzi Zuzile

Eastern Cape Department of Social Development

Cell: 060 534 9349 or 072 550 9019