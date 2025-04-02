Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 2 April 2025

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 2nd of April 2025.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

1. Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 74.89 US Dollars (USD) to 71.04 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the continued supply from non-OPEC countries as well as anticipated increase in supply, though moderate, from OPEC + producers in April 2025.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international petroleum product prices followed the decreasing trend of crude oil prices. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 66.36 cents per litre (c/l), 80.10 c/l and 72.07 c/l respectively.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (USD), (from 18.50 to 18.30 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 11.72 c/l, 12.42 c/l and 12.24 c/l respectively.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R 2.435 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of February 2025. In line with the provisions of the Self- Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 2nd of April 2025.

5. Fuel Levy, Road Accident Fund (RAF) and Carbon Fuel Levy

The Minister of Finance announced that the Fuel Levy on petrol and diesel will remain the same at 396.00 c/l and 384 c/l respectively, while the Road Accident Fund (RAF) Levy on both petrol and diesel will remain at 218.00 c/l in his Budget Speech on the 12th of March 2025. However, the carbon fuel levy will increase by 3.00 c/l to 14c/l for petrol and 17c/l for diesel. Consequently, the fuel levies will increase to 399.00 c/l on petrol and 387.00 c/l on diesel with effect from the 2nd of April 2025.

6. Octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades

In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 Octane (unleaded) grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 Octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter. The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel- pricing zone with effect from the 2nd of April 2025.

7. Adjustment to revised road and pipeline transport tariffs

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has approved the implementation of revised zone differentials into the price structures of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin (IP) with effect from the 2nd of April 2025. The annual adjustments to the transport tariffs applicable in petrol, diesel and IP price structures will range from an increase of 7.5 c/l in (Magisterial District Pricing Zone 14C) to an increase of 4.2 c/l for petrol and diesel as well as 2.3 c/l for IP (Zone 9C-Gauteng).

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for April 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Fifty-eight cents per litre (58.00 c/l) decrease.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): Seventy-two cents per litre (72.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Eighty-three point eight zero cents per litre (83.80 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Eighty-five point eight zero cents per litre (85.80 c/l) decrease.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Eighty-one point seven zero cents per litre (81.70 c/l) decrease.

SMNRP for IP: Hundred and fourteen cents per litre (114.00c/l) decrease.

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: Seventy-nine cents per kilogram (79.00 c/kg) decrease; and

The fuel prices schedule for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, the 1st of April 2025.

