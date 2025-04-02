Minister Senzo Mchunu commends multidisciplinary team in two high-profile operations in Gauteng

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, commends the outstanding efforts of a multidisciplinary team comprising National Crime Intelligence, CAP Security, Tracker SA, the Gauteng Traffic Air Wing, and the Anti-Gang Unit for their exceptional work in two high-profile operations that led to the disruption of violent criminal activities in Gauteng.

The successful operations, which occurred in separate incidents along Elias Motshoaledi Road towards Dobsonville and in Moletsane, resulted in significant law enforcement successes, including the fatal wounding of six suspects, the arrest of six others, and the recovery of multiple weapons, including high-powered rifles and pistols, as well as a hijacked vehicle.

In the first operation, a well coordinated response by the team led to the interception of Cash-In-Transit (CIT) robbers along Elias Motshoaledi Road towards Dobsonville. During an exchange of gunfire, two suspects were fatally wounded, and five others were arrested. Among the recovered items were one R5 rifle, two pistols, and a Mercedes Benz C200 that had been hijacked.

In a separate operation in Moletsane, the team responded to a robbery involving two RAM Courier vans. Some of the stolen stock was recovered from the boot of one of the vehicles. When suspects were intercepted, a shootout ensued, leading to the fatal wounding of four suspects, with one additional suspect arrested. The team also recovered four pistols from the scene.

In his commendation, Minister Mchunu expressed the following: “The success of these operations is a testament to the dedication and coordination of our law enforcement agencies, who continue to protect citizens from dangerous criminals involved in organised crime. The fatal wounding of six suspects means we are now less six active criminals who were waiting to commit murder and robbery, furthermore, the seizing of a total of seven firearms means the removal of those firearms from our communities. The two - murders and the availability of firearms, are in line with our priorities this financial year. These actions underscore our commitment to tackling violent crime and ensuring that criminals are brought to justice. We extend our gratitude to the brave men and women of the South African Police Service and all the agencies involved in these operations, and we urge them to remain resolute in the fight against crime. We will continue to leverage all available resources to dismantle criminal networks and ensure that justice is served.”

For more information, contact:

Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi

Cell: 076 523 0085

#GovZAUpdates