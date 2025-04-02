Police Service deploy investigations unit to Matatiele

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has tasked the Component Head: Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit to bolster and oversee the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in Matatiele.

The FCS unit has 176 units across the country and its investigators are responsible for investigating GBVF related cases, electronic crimes as well as sexual offences cases involving women, children and vulnerable groups.

The FCS head, Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele is currently meeting with the investigating team to ensure due diligence was conducted in this case and that the chain of evidence was properly preserved.

Major Gen Lekhele will meet with persons of interests and key stakeholders such as the NPA to ensure justice and the finalisation of the matter.

Bringing criminals to book and putting perpetrators of crime behind bars remains a key priority for the SAPS.

The SAPS assures the nation that justice will prevail and those that are found to be guilty of any offence will be brought to book.

A comprehensive report will follow on conclusion of the work of the team led by Component Head for FCS.

The SAPS also calls for responsible social media reporting on this sensitive matter.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 0820408808

#GovZAUpdates