Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,990 in the last 365 days.

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Germany made press statements

AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - From Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President, Dear Brother.

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, it is with great pleasure that I send you my best greetings, filled with friendship and brotherhood.

May Allah, the...

01 April 2025, 18:18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Germany made press statements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more