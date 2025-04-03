Simplotel and Hotel-Spider Partner to Boost Direct Hotel Bookings

With Simplotel’s booking engine and Hotel-Spider’s distribution tech, hotels will be able to seamlessly offer the best prices and last-room availability.

By integrating Hotel-Spider & Simplotel, hoteliers gain an efficient, automated solution that syncs bookings, optimizes inventory, and enhances the guest booking experience.” — Shveta, COO of Hotel-Spider

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplotel and Hotel-Spider have announced a seamless two-way integration between the Hotel-Spider Channel Manager and the Simplotel Booking Engine—giving hotels a powerful advantage in maximizing direct bookings.This collaboration ensures real-time inventory and rate updates, allowing hotels to maintain a common pool of inventory across all channels, simplify dynamic pricing, and optimize revenue. With Simplotel’s high-converting booking engine and Hotel-Spider’s advanced distribution technology, hotels can now offer guests the best prices and last available room inventory with ease.Key Benefits for Hotels:Increased Bookings & Revenue – Hotels using channel managers consistently drive significantly more bookings than those without one. The integration enables full inventory and pricing exposure across all channels, boosting both direct and OTA bookings.Real-Time Inventory & Pricing – The seamless two-way connection ensures accurate availability updates and dynamic pricing, critical for optimizing revenue.Simplified Operations – A unified platform to manage inventory, rates, and reservations—reducing manual work and errors.Flexibility & Choice – Hotels now have the option to use Simplotel’s booking engine, known for driving more direct bookings, with Hotel-Spider’s cutting-edge distribution technology.Driving More Revenue with an Integrated ApproachBeyond just technology, this partnership empowers hotels with a smarter booking strategy. By combining Simplotel’s expertise in website design and conversion-driven booking engines with Hotel-Spider’s robust distribution capabilities, hotels can enhance efficiency and profitability “To drive direct bookings, hotel websites need full inventory visibility and the best rates. Our integration with Hotel-Spider ensures hotels can achieve exactly that,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel. “We believe in giving hotels choices when it comes to technology. Hotel-Spider adds to our collection of integrations, providing hoteliers with even more flexibility.”About Hotel-SpiderHotel-Spider is a cloud-based channel management and distribution platform helping hotels optimize their online presence. With seamless integrations and a focus on operational efficiency, Hotel-Spider allows hotels to easily manage bookings, rates, and availability across multiple online channels.About SimplotelFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Simplotel is a SaaS company offering cutting-edge technology solutions to help hotels increase direct bookings. With a team of experts from Amazon, Expedia, and Myntra, Simplotel serves over 3,000 hotels across 26 countries, providing innovative website design, booking engine, and digital marketing solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.