Simplotel expands global presence with new office in New York City

Simplotel office in NYC

Hits 80% Growth in Direct Room Night Bookings for Financial Year 2023-24

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplotel, a leading provider of technology solutions for the global hospitality industry, announced the opening of its office in New York City (NYC), further solidifying its global footprint and commitment to drive direct bookings for hotels worldwide.With its presence now spanning 26 countries, Simplotel continues to revolutionise the hospitality industry by offering beautifully-designed bespoke & search-engine optimised websites and high-conversion booking engines. The opening of the New York office marks a significant milestone in the 2021-National Startup Award Winner’s (Travel & Hospitality) expansion strategy, allowing it to better support its growing client base in North America.With over 3,000 hotels currently managed through its platform, Simplotel is helping hoteliers maximise revenue opportunities. Simplotel achieved an 80% growth in direct room night bookings for its customers in the financial year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) over the previous period. These statistics are a validation of its mission to help hotels grow their direct bookings.Simplotel’s Hotel E-commerce suite, which includes the Simplotel Website Builder and Simplotel Booking Engine, enables hotels to leverage fast-loading websites that boost conversions, improve guest engagement, and achieve better visibility on Google. Moreover, Simplotel provides a Reservation Desk software, empowering hotel reservation teams to efficiently handle phone inquiries through automation and personalisation. Simplotel is a certified Google Hotel Ads partner. It also offers targeted digital-marketing solutions, including SEO, Google Hotel Ads (GHA), and Google Ads, to enhance online visibility for hotels.Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said, “We are thrilled to establish our presence in New York City, and North America. This expansion along with our 3,000-hotel milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class technology solutions that empower hotels to thrive in an increasingly online landscape. I truly believe that hotels in North America would be able to leverage our technology to drive more direct bookings.”Rajat Agrawal, Business Growth Manager for North America, said, “I am excited to lead this growth opportunity for Simplotel in North America. We would be helping hotels leverage our decade of experience in direct booking technology to boost their revenues.”Simplotel's expansion to NYC reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for hotels seeking to leverage technology to drive direct bookings and grow their online presence in today's digital-first world.For more information about Simplotel and its innovative solutions, visit https://www.simplotel.com/ About Simplotel:Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.Founded in 2014, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today, Simplotel powers over 3,000 hotels across 26 countries.

