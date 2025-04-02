AI CERTs™ Announces Gold Sponsorship at THE AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV Summit 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs™, a leading provider of role-based certifications in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies , is proud to announce its Gold Sponsorship at THE AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV Summit 2025, taking place from April 5-7, 2025, in San Diego, California.THE AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV Summit is an immersive three-day event exploring the AI revolution in education. It brings together educators, innovators, and industry leaders to discuss and showcase advancements in AI and their impact on learning and workforce development.As a Gold Sponsor, AI CERTs™ will be exhibiting at Booth B9 – HE Zone, where attendees can learn about the latest AI and blockchain certification programs designed to equip professionals with practical, in-demand skills."Our participation as a Gold Sponsor at THE AI SHOW underscores our commitment to advancing AI education and empowering individuals with the competencies required in today's digital economy," said Russell Sarder, Chairman & CEO of AI CERTs™. "We look forward to engaging with educators and industry leaders to explore how our certifications can drive innovation and excellence in the workforce."About AI CERTs™AI CERTs™ is dedicated to empowering professionals and organizations with role-based certifications in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Our mission is to bridge the global tech skills gap by offering certifications that emphasize practical, hands-on learning experiences, meticulously aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards. Through collaborations with global training partners and industry experts, AI CERTs™ remains at the forefront of AI and blockchain education

