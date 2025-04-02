Smuggler in critical condition after attempt to flee

TUCSON, Ariz. – A U.S. citizen is in critical condition after attempting to smuggle illegal aliens and evade U.S. Border Patrol agents, resulting in a rollover crash near Sonoita, Arizona, Saturday.

Border Patrol detection technology observed a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound from the border near Parker Canyon Lake around 3 p.m. Shortly after receiving this information, Sonoita Station agents in the field spotted the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue, on state Route 83.

Moments later, the vehicle stopped, and three individuals ran from it into the surrounding high desert. The Rogue then continued northbound, racing past additional Sonoita Station agents parked farther along the highway.

The agents activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield. Agents then pursued the vehicle for about four miles, stopping when they saw a large dust cloud at the corner of Route 83 and Cimmaron Road near Sonoita.

Agents found the Rogue rolled onto its side and the driver unconscious outside it. They immediately called for emergency medical services and carefully moved the driver a safe distance from the Rogue in case it caught fire.

Due to the driver’s critical injuries, arriving emergency medical technicians called for a life flight. The driver was then flown to a local area hospital for medical care.

Two Guatemalans and a Mexican were arrested during the incident. They were found to be illegally present in the country and face charges for illegal reentry into the United States. The driver faces charges for alien smuggling.

