CBP Field Ops denies entry of cherry chomping fruit fly at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists intercepted fresh cherries infested with European cherry fruit fly at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, June 19.

The exotic pest was discovered during a secondary inspection of a 5-pound bag of fresh cherries, which were found to be heavily infested with live fruit fly maggots and pupae. The traveler was arriving from Romania and destined for Fish Creek, Wisconsin, which is recognized as a major tart cherry producing region.

Local CBP and USDA officials tentatively identified the specimens as European cherry fruit fly and a specialist at the USDA Systemic Entomology Laboratory confirmed identification earlier this month.

CBP PHOTO - Cherry chomping fruit fly larvae was discovered by CBP agriculture specialists at Detroit Metro Airport, June 19.

“This was an excellent interception by our agriculture specialists,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “This pest can pose a major threat to cherry orchards in the Midwest.”

The fly is the most serious pest of cherries in Europe. Larvae rasp at fruit with their hook-like mandibles as they feed, and this causes damage and rot that renders the fruit unmarketable. To avoid major loss, increased pesticide use is necessary. Their ability to utilize other hosts, such as honeysuckle, dogwood, and barbery to complete their lifecycle complicates control efforts once introduced.

“The critical nature of the work CBP agriculture specialists perform to protect our agriculture and natural resources cannot be emphasized enough,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “This is yet another example of their diligence and expertise in action.”

European cherry fruit fly has been discovered in several counties in New York, which are now under quarantine to prevent the further spread of this cherry chomping pest. Travelers can help prevent the introduction of exotic pests and diseases by declaring all food and plant items upon arrival to the U.S.