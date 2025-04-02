Top Global Brands Recognised for Leadership in DEI & Sustainability – Onclusive’s 2025 Media Influence Report

Onclusive, a leading global media intelligence company, ranks 50 of the world's top brands in 2025 using a proprietary DEI and Sustainability Media Score.

Our analysis explores the impact of brands prioritizing clear, authentic communication around DEI and sustainability versus those who, in an increasingly complex political and media landscape, do not”” — Jennifer Roberts, CMO at Onclusive

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onclusive, a leading global media intelligence and communication tools company, has unveiled its 2025 Global DEI & Sustainability Media Score, identifying the most influential brands shaping conversations around Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and sustainability. The report, which analyses media coverage and brand impact, highlights the organizations driving meaningful change through strategic communication and corporate responsibility.

The findings underscore the growing role of corporate media presence in reinforcing commitments to social and environmental impact. Brands that successfully align their messaging with key societal issues are not only enhancing their reputations but also setting new benchmarks for industry leadership.

Key Insights from the Report:

- Industry Leaders: The top-ranking brands have successfully embedded DEI and sustainability narratives into their corporate storytelling, influencing media perception on a global scale.

- Regional Standouts: US brands continue to dominate in sustainability discourse, while European and Asian brands show growing leadership in DEI-focused media influence.

- Sector Highlights: Fashion, technology, and consumer goods sectors are at the forefront, with brands like Louis Vuitton, BP, and Tesco achieving significant visibility and impact.

“Onclusive’s latest analysis explores the impact of brands prioritizing clear, authentic communication around DEI and sustainability versus those who, in an increasingly complex political and media landscape, do not,” said Jennifer Roberts, CMO at Onclusive. “This report provides invaluable insight into how leading companies are shaping global conversations and setting new standards for communicating corporate responsibility.”

Onclusive’s study focuses on 50 companies featured in the World Brand Lab 500 most influential brands of 2024. We analyze how effectively each brand communicates its DEI and sustainability policies in the media - by looking at the media perception surrounding them. Our scoring clearly shows each brand’s level of influence on public perception across social and mainstream media - specifically in the context of DEI and sustainability.

This analysis does not score companies based on the actual quality of their DEI policies or sustainability practices. Instead, it evaluates how effectively brands communicate their policies and initiatives and how they are perceived in the media, meaning it is truly demonstrative of the powerful impact the marketing communications function has had in this area for these select brands.

As consumer expectations shift and regulatory pressures increase, understanding how media narratives shape brand perception is crucial. Onclusive’s Global DEI & Sustainability Media Score offers an evidence-based approach to measuring brand influence and identifying best practices for communication strategies.

To download the full report and see where your brand ranks, visit: https://hubs.ly/Q03ftvLQ0

