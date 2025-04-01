US Brands Forge Ahead in DEI and Sustainability Despite Political Headwinds, Onclusive Report Reveals

Onclusive, a leading global media intelligence and communication tools company, has unveiled its 2025 Global DEI & Sustainability Media Score.

Our analysis explores the impact of brands prioritising clear, authentic communication around DEI and sustainability versus those who, in an increasingly complex political and media landscape, do not.” — Jennifer Robberts, CMO at Onclusive.

The Brand Influence Report unveils a surprising trend: Companies not traditionally seen as leaders in DEI and sustainability, such as Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and McDonald's, are excelling in communicating their initiatives and shaping positive perceptions.

The report analyzes the media impact of 50 global brands and highlights how these companies have effectively navigated the challenges of communicating complex social and environmental issues.

Key Findings:

-Amazon has been actively promoting sustainability through its Climate Pledge, committing to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

-Meta communicates its commitment to DEI by focusing on inclusive product design and improving platform accessibility. It has also invested heavily in supplier diversity, ensuring minority-owned businesses are part of its supply chain.

-Tesla has been expanding initiatives on DEI to increase workforce diversity, particularly in STEM fields, by offering scholarships and partnerships with educational institutions.

-On sustainability, McDonald's promotes its climate action goals, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain and implementing sustainable packaging initiatives. It aims for 100% recycled or renewable materials by 2025.

“Our report shows that US brands are not backing down on their commitments to DEI and sustainability,” says Jennifer Robberts, CMO at Onclusive. “They understand that these initiatives are not only the right thing to do, but also critical for building trust with stakeholders and maintaining a competitive edge.”

This analysis does not score companies based on the quality of their DEI policies or sustainability practices. Instead, it evaluates how effectively brands communicate their policies and initiatives and how they are perceived in the media. It is truly demonstrative of the powerful impact of the communications function in this area for these select brands.

To download the full report and see where your brand ranks, visit: https://onclusive.com/resources/whitepaper/brand-influence-rank-report/

