NC S.A.F.E. for Schools Debuts with the Wake County School System

Today, in partnership with the Wake County Public School System, the NC S.A.F.E. campaign announced a new program, NC S.A.F.E. for Schools. This groundbreaking program is designed to help North Carolina school districts share resources about safe gun storage with parents in their district. The program launched with a press conference on safe gun storage, held at Garner Magnet High School and featuring speakers from NC S.A.F.E., school and police organizations, North Carolina’s Attorney General Jeff Jackson, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

With firearms now the leading cause of injury-related death for children in North Carolina, this new program provides critical support for schools and families throughout the state. It equips school districts with the resources they need to communicate with parents about the importance of locking up their guns to keep kids safe.

In 2024, North Carolina experienced at least 12 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in one death and nine injuries. Forty-two percent of North Carolina adults have a firearm in or around the home — and over half the firearms that are stored loaded are also stored unlocked. This unsecure gun storage creates a dangerous situation for students across the state. In fact, nearly 30% of North Carolina high school students surveyed said it would take them less than an hour to get — and be ready to fire — a loaded gun without an adult permission.

“School administrators and educators are already leaders in their communities, making them ideal advocates to share information about the safe storage of firearms,” said DPS Deputy Secretary William Lassiter. “The NC S.A.F.E for Schools program will provide important resources to school districts — and ultimately parents — with the hope of creating safer school campuses and communities.”

NC S.A.F.E. for Schools offers a variety of resources, including flyers and videos, to support the conversation about safe gun storage. It also offers email, newsletter, and other content that school districts can customize to share with parents. One of the program’s resources, the Parent Conversation Flyer — available in English and Spanish — includes tips on how to tell children what they should do if they find a firearm. It also has guidance on starting the conversation with other parents about safe gun storage. The program also released a new video series which highlights parent stories related to safe gun storage. In one video, a father talks about how his safe storage practices saved his son’s life. Another father shares his tragic experience of losing his daughter because of an unsecured firearm in another person’s home.

NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is backed by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations. Its resources are designed to be relevant to and approachable for all parents and communities.

The Wake County Public School System has already begun distributing NC S.A.F.E. for Schools resources during the current school year.

“As a school system, we have resolved to educate our community on the importance of safe gun storage and its role in protecting students. Whether providing handouts for safety presentations, helpful information for digital communications, or even materials for school resource officers, resources from NC S.A.F.E. have been invaluable to that mission,” said Dr. Robert P. Taylor, superintendent of the Wake County Public School System.

NC S.A.F.E. for Schools can help other districts promote safe firearm storage as well, contributing to safer school environments and increased community trust. The resources are free, ready to use, and easily accessible. To learn more about NC S.A.F.E. for Schools and to find resources for educators and parents, visit ncsafe.org/schools.

