RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Senior Housing Advisor

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

POSITION: Senior Housing Advisor

OPEN: April 1, 2025

CLOSED: April 15, 2025

GRADE: Career Service, Grade 15 (CS-15)

DMPED Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED develops and implements policies and programs that drive equitable economic growth and provide District residents with pathways to the middle class. The Deputy Mayor oversees a cluster of agencies that are central to the District’s housing strategy, including the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Office of Planning (OP), DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), DC Housing Authority (DCHA), and Office of the Tenant Advocate.

Position Description:

The Senior Housing Advisor will serve as the principal advisor to the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development on housing policy and strategy. This individual will lead the development, implementation, and coordination of initiatives that advance the Mayor’s housing goals, including affordable housing production and preservation, equitable development, and neighborhood revitalization. This role requires deep knowledge of housing policy, financing tools, and cross-sector collaboration, as well as a commitment to inclusive growth. This position reports to the Deputy Mayor.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and recommend innovative housing policies aligned with the Mayor’s economic development goals.

Lead cross-agency planning to ensure alignment and execution of housing initiatives.

Analyze current and emerging housing trends and propose policy solutions.

Monitor progress of citywide affordable housing production and preservation targets.

Oversee strategic housing programs, including funding pipelines, incentives, and preservation tools.

Coordinate with agencies including: Department of Housing and Community Development, DC Housing Finance Agency, DC Housing Authority, Department of Human Services, Office of Planning, and Office of the Tenant Advocate.

Advise on use of public funds for housing, including housing trust funds, tax incentives, bonds, and federal resources (e.g., LIHTC, HOME, CDBG).

Represent the DMPED in meetings with developers, housing advocates, tenant organizations, and community stakeholders.

Prepare high-level briefings, talking points, reports, and presentations for the Deputy Mayor and Mayor.

Lead stakeholder engagement on housing initiatives to promote transparency and collaboration.

Track and analyze local and federal legislation affecting housing policy and programs.

Advise the Deputy Mayor and interagency partners on policy implications and advocacy strategies.

Work closely with DMPED’s Legislative Director, the Office of Policy and Legislative Affairs, and the DC Council on housing-related legislation.

Ensure that housing policies address the needs of vulnerable populations and historically underserved communities.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in public policy, law, finance, real estate, economic development, or related field preferred.

At least 10-12 years of relevant or transferable experience.

Deep understanding of affordable housing finance mechanisms, local housing markets, and public-sector program design .

Experience working in or with government agencies, nonprofit housing developers, or policy organizations.

Strong communication, negotiation, and project management skills.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects from conception to completion.

Experience evaluating and presenting policy options to executive leadership.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 15 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $112,206 to $158,353. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position: