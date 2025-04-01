RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Senior Advisor – Real Estate

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

POSITION: Senior Advisor – Real Estate

OPEN: April 1, 2025 CLOSED: April 15, 2025

GRADE: Career Service, Grade 15 (CS-15)

Position Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue.

DMPED is seeking a Senior Advisor for its Real Estate Development unit. The Real Estate Development unit implements real estate development projects involving District-owned land and executes other real estate initiatives that support the District’s goals for economic prosperity and stronger neighborhoods in all 8 Wards. This unit is engaged in activities including the disposition and development of a diverse portfolio of real estate development projects with private sector partners; Downtown revitalization; executing on the DC Comeback plan; master planning initiatives; and special projects, including public-private partnerships involving public infrastructure and facilities.

Position Description:

The Senior Advisor – Real Estate will be part of DMPED’s Real Estate Development Unit. The Senior Advisor will join a team of real estate professionals working on projects encompassing all real estate product types with varying degrees of complexity. The position will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and expertise to the Real Estate leadership team on key issues concerning real estate development, planning, finance, and disposition functions within the real estate unit. The position will also provide guidance and recommendations related to policy development and improved regulatory efficiency. The ideal candidate will draw on private sector expertise in real estate development and project management to provide creative, data-driven, and market-responsive solutions and strategies to advance critical economic development objectives through sustainable real estate development practices. Other responsibilities may include providing analytical, organizational, and management support on multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use real estate projects within the DMPED portfolio.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborates with the senior management team and business units within DMPED to identify real estate and economic development opportunities across all real estate sectors.

Assesses feasibility for potential real estate development opportunities that will serve as a catalyst for generating community and financial benefits for the District and District residents.

Provides strategic advice on real estate development projects and initiatives, including critical analyses and recommendations on design, cost, finance, and disposition activities.

Directs and manages the activities of retained consultants in support of program/project development, including surveyors, appraisers, architects and engineers, market and financial analysts, legal counsel, and real estate advisors.

Advises on the coordination of planning efforts with city officials, District agencies, Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANCs), community groups, and other stakeholders.

Provides guidance and leadership across the real estate team to improve knowledge, expertise, and efficiency across the team.

Review, analyze, and provide guidance on the negotiation of joint venture development agreements, land disposition agreements, leases, and purchase contracts.

Provides adherence to project objectives, budgets, and schedules.

Briefs DMPED senior staff and elected officials on project financials and business terms and leads the DMPED approval process for each project.

Attends/conducts staff meetings, seminars, and workshops and sits on or chairs various committees.

Provide analysis, guidance, and recommendations regarding project and portfolio performance reports.

Briefs DMPED senior staff and elected officials on project plans, financials, and underwriting.

Conducts presentations and meetings with community stakeholders.

Provide analysis, guidance, and recommendations regarding the disposition of District-owned land, as well as gap financing agreements for related DMPED projects.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Experience/Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree required; relevant graduate degree a plus.

10 years or more of real estate related work experience required, including real estate acquisitions, development, investment, banking, finance, consulting, and/or public policy.

Demonstrated expertise with commercial and residential real estate development and leasing transactions, as well as public-private partnership structures and their application to District government.

Experience working on large-scale, phased development.

Familiarity with District and national affordable housing and public finance programs.

Outstanding communication skills, both verbal and written, and the ability to comfortably and effectively interact with public and private sector stakeholders.

Demonstrated experience with community engagement and/or executive stakeholder management.

Outstanding attention to detail and organizational skills coupled with an ability to prioritize workload and complete tasks independently.

Proven strength in the use of spreadsheets, database and presentation applications, including Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.

Works well in a fast-paced environment, with an ability to multi-task and work collaboratively within a team environment.

Demonstrates sound judgment and ability to be an effective decision maker.

Understanding of District economic development issues, neighborhoods, and real estate market.

Experience with legislative processes a plus.

Salary: This position is a grade 15 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $116,736-$164,746. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position: