Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed on Mount Desert Island

April 1, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine State Forester Patty Cormier today announced that the Maine Forest Service (MFS) Forest Health and Monitoring Division has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) on Mount Desert Island (MDI) outside of the previously regulated area.

A licensed professional arborist in Bar Harbor made the detection. The infested area shows signs of a well-established EAB population, with visible damage to ash trees from public roads.

"This is an unfortunate but not entirely unexpected discovery," said Cormier. We've known that EAB continues to spread throughout Maine, and we appreciate the vigilance of local arborists and community members. Public awareness is important to detecting and responding to this destructive forest pest.

As a result of this detection, the Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry will expand the current EAB quarantine to include all towns on MDI. This non-contiguous quarantine may help slow the spread.

Key guidance for landowners, municipalities, and the public includes:

Ash tree material should remain on MDI . Logs, branches, or wood waste from removed trees should be disposed of on-site or at an island-based disposal facility.

. Logs, branches, or wood waste from removed trees should be disposed of on-site or at an island-based disposal facility. Ash chips are not regulated and may be legally transported off the island.

and may be legally transported off the island. High-value ash trees that are not heavily infested can be evaluated and may be preserved through systemic insecticide treatment by licensed pesticide applicators. These treatments require periodic reapplication.

can be evaluated and may be preserved through systemic insecticide treatment by licensed pesticide applicators. These treatments require periodic reapplication. Infested ash trees will decline quickly and become structurally unstable. Property owners and managers are urged to evaluate ash trees near infrastructure for potential treatment or removal.

The MFS and collaborators, including the Ash Protection Collaboration Across Wabanakik's (APCAW), Sustaining Ash Partners Network (SAP-Ne), and USDA Animal and Plant Inspection Service, continue to support ongoing mitigation efforts, including:

Release of biological control organisms from federal partners by MFS through community partnerships.

Seed collection and protection for future restoration led by APCAW.

Education and technical support by varied partners.

Public tree management and replanting through state and federal funding opportunities. Emerald ash borer is one of the most damaging forest pests we face, added Cormier. By working together with awareness, early detection, and coordinated response we can slow its spread and protect Maine's forest resources.

Please let us know If you suspect you have found damage from EAB in Maine, refer to maine.gov/eab. This website features an interactive map with EAB detections, quarantine boundaries, and tools for identification and reporting.

For more information and updated quarantine maps, visit maine.gov/eaband these resources: