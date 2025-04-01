Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 0509

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 64 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, BROWN, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE Short Title An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran-owned small businesses, providing for veteran-owned business logotype; and imposing a penalty. Memo Subject Veteran-Owned Business Logo Actions 0025 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025 0509 Reported as amended, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:33 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.