Oregon Celebrates Food Waste Prevention Week with a Fresh Lineup of Events and Community Partnerships

For the fourth year in a row, Oregon leads the way nationally throughout Food Waste Prevention Week, April 7-13, 2025. This annual campaign brings together communities, businesses, schools, and individuals to tackle food waste through education, action, and celebration.

This year, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local partners will amplify the national awareness-raising campaign with an exciting lineup of events across the state. From interactive workshops and community challenges to student contests and food waste trivia, there are many opportunities to participate both in person and online.

"Real change happens when communities come together with a shared purpose," said Jerin Dinkins, Food Systems Coordinator at Oregon DEQ. "Food Waste Prevention Week is a powerful reminder that when we join forces—through partnerships, resource-sharing, and coalition-building—we can create lasting change for our communities and the planet."

In a step toward intentional community engagement, DEQ is sponsoring four community-based organizations working to reduce food waste in ways that directly benefit local communities. Each of these organizations is hosting a unique event or activity during Food Waste Prevention Week, showcasing innovative approaches to food recovery, waste reduction, and community education:

Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s No Food Left Behind program will celebrate Food Waste Prevention Week with its annual “Bread to Tap” event on Saturday, April 12 at Old World Deli in Corvallis. This free, family-friendly event showcases creative ways to reduce food waste, featuring a limited-release “Recyc-Ale” beer brewed with upcycled bread and grains by Oregon Trail Brewery, a special low-waste menu at Old World Deli, and lively interactive performances by sustainability singer-songwriter Magic Mama. Attendees can enjoy food waste trivia, music-making with recycled "Wastruments," and hands-on activities highlighting practical strategies for reducing wasted food at home.

Lloyd EcoDistrict will feature a dynamic series of events focused on reducing food waste through community action and education. From engaging local restaurants in surplus food solutions to hosting a volunteer cooking event, each initiative fosters sustainability and meaningful connections. Additional efforts include supporting Right to Dream Too’s free fridge program, installing a solar digester at the BIPOC Village community garden, and hosting an educational Lunch and Learn with Milk Crate Kitchen—to create a more resilient and waste-conscious neighborhood. Learn more and register for activities.

Our Future will engage high school students across 26 schools in Oregon through interactive, peer-led activities designed to make food waste education fun and impactful. From waste audits and scavenger hunts to themed dress-up days and environmental movie nights, students will learn practical ways to reduce food waste while competing for incentives and engaging on social media. Utilizing DEQ’s “Bad Apple” Campaign resources and materials created by Our Future’s Cafeteria Waste Reduction Team, this week-long initiative will empower students to take action in their schools, homes, and communities.

Waste-Free Advocates will launch a month-long social media campaign this April to inspire and connect Oregon communities in the fight against food waste. Through a dynamic mix of videos, expert tips, and local success stories, they will share practical strategies for reducing overconsumption, composting effectively, and making the most of every meal. Follow Waste-Free Advocates on Instagram and Facebook to stay engaged!

Additional virtual and in-person events across Oregon will include, but are not limited to:

7 abr 2025, 12 p.m.

Seminario web: Prevención del Desperdicio de Alimentos (register)

Language: Only Spanish

Hosted by City of Gresham Solid Waste

Monday, April 7, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8, 1-4 p.m.

“CHOPPED” Volunteer Day with Milk Crate Kitchen (register)

Rose City Presbyterian Church, 1907 NE 45th Ave, Portland, OR 97213

Wednesday, April 9, 6-7 p.m.

Scrappy Cooking Workshop hosted by Clark County (register)

600 NE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684

Thursday, April 10, 12-1:30 p.m.

Lunch and Learn with Milk Crate Kitchen (register)

Lloyd 700 Tower, 700 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR)

Friday, April 11, 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Webinar: Aging Well and Optimal Health: Role of Nutrition with Dr. Emily Ho, Endowed Chair and Director of the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University (register)

Hosted by Washington County Solid Waste

Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tabling at Woodlawn Farmers Market

Location: NE Dekum St & NE Durham Ave, Portland, OR, 97221

Hosted by City of Portland

Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Corvallis “Bread to Tap” Event

Old World Center, 341 SW 2nd St, Corvallis, OR

Sunday, April 13, 2 – 6 p.m.

For a full list of nationwide events and ways to get involved, visit FoodWastePreventionWeek.com.