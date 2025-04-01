Oregon receives approval to waive 10-day reporting requirements for SNAP replacement benefits due to March 16, 2025 floods, mudslides, and power outages

Oregon has received approval from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to waive the 10-Day Timely Reporting requirement to request replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits that was lost or destroyed during the March 16, 2025 floods, mudslides, and power outages.

New deadline for SNAP replacement benefits

Households in the approved counties now have until April 15, 2025, to report food losses and request replacement benefits.

Approved Counties for the waiver:

Individuals residing in the following counties are eligible to request SNAP replacement benefits by the extended deadline:

• Clackamas

• Coos

• Curry

• Douglas

• Harney

• Jackson

• Josephine

• Lane

• Malheur

• Multnomah

What about other counties?

For individuals who live in a county not listed above, the standard 10 day rule remains in effect. Food losses must be reported within 10 days of the incident, and proof may be required.

How to request SNAP replacement benefits:

Individuals who experienced food losses due to the storm can submit a request for replacement benefits using one of the following methods:

By phone: Call 1-800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY)

In person: Visit a local office (find locations at: Oregon.gov)

By mail: (Requests must be received by the due date) ONE Customer Service Center PO Box 14015 Salem, OR 97309

Online: Submit requests via the ONE online portal

The information necessary to make a request is available in the form 347D: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/de0349d.pdf

When does the waiver end?

The waiver will remain in effect until April 15, 2025. After this date, the standard 10 day rule for reporting food losses and requesting replacement benefits will apply.

About the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

SNAP helps low income households buy food. If you qualify, you get benefits that can be used to buy groceries at authorized stores. For more information or to request SNAP replacement benefits, contact your local office or visit the Oregon SNAP benefit website or call 800-699-9075.