Governor Kotek Visits 2025 Mid-Willamette Valley Interagency Wildland Fire School

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek joined the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) on the last day of the annual five-day Mid-Willamette Valley Interagency Wildland Fire School.

The training culminated with a live burn exercise, which presented trainees with a final challenge: applying their newly acquired skills and techniques to suppress and mop-up a real fire under controlled conditions.

“Behind the value of public service lies a simple idea: to help others. Our state’s wildland firefighters set the standard for combating wildfires in Oregon, nationally, and internationally," Governor Kotek said. "I am inspired by their courage and commitment to safeguarding this state and our communities.

“Fire season is underway. Our firefighters are gearing up to work all hours of the day and night in conditions that are hard for many of us to fathom. We can support the first responders and frontline workers by doing our part: stay alert, know the fire danger level where you are, and please follow all local fire restrictions.”

Approximately 200 wildland firefighters and instructors convened this week in Sweet Home, OR, to take part in the annual five-day Mid-Willamette Valley Interagency Wildland Fire School. Officials from the BLM and ODF host the yearly training to prepare new firefighters for the rigors of fighting fire, both in Oregon's forests and in wildland-urban interface areas. Firefighter safety is a core focus throughout the training, and participants are taught to use protective gear, handle tools responsibly, and stay alert for potential hazards.

For photos from the event, click here.

