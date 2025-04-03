MIKE JACKSON ANNOUNCED AS THE NEW HOST OF “HGTV SMART HOME 2025” PREMIERING APRIL 4 AT 7PM ET/PT

HGTV Smart Home 2025 Host Mike Jackson shot by Leslie Andrews HGTV Smart Home 2025 This Year's HGTV Smart Home

HGTV's Powerhouse Builder Turns Up The Heat in San Antonio's Smartest Home Yet

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HGTV is turning up the innovation and style this spring with the highly anticipated premiere of "HGTV Smart Home 2025 ", hosted by renowned expert builder and fan favorite Mike Jackson, premiering Thursday, April 4 at 7PM ET/6PM CT, exclusively on HGTV. Fresh off the success of the season 4 launch of his hit series "Married to Real Estate" (now airing in over 82 countries), where he stars alongside his wife, Entrepreneur, Real Estate Powerhouse, and Philanthropist, Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson brings his seasoned craftsmanship, visionary creativity, and magnetic energy to this year’s "HGTV Smart Home 2025" special.Set in the heart of San Antonio, "HGTV Smart Home 2025" is a midcentury modern masterpiece that blends nostalgic charm with cutting-edge technology. Designed by expert Poonam Moore, they breathe new life into this diamond in the rough, transforming it into a futuristic, stylish sanctuary packed with the latest in home innovation, comfort, and tech-driven luxury.“This project was about honoring the home’s roots while pushing the boundaries of what a smart home can be,” says Mike Jackson. “We’ve taken the midcentury soul and married it with modern brilliance; it’s beautiful, it’s bold, and it’s built to inspire.”From intelligent lighting and automated comfort systems to jaw-dropping design upgrades, "HGTV Smart Home 2025" is more than a home, it’s a glimpse into the future of lifestyle living. The sweepstakes is now live on HGTV.com and one lucky viewer will have the chance to win "HGTV Smart Home 2025" in San Antonio, TX. The $1.1 million grand prize includes the fully furnished designer home, among other prizes.With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship, Mike Jackson has built his reputation as one of the most trusted builders on television, turning homes into high-functioning works of art. Now, with "HGTV Smart Home 2025", he’s taking viewers on a journey of transformation, where design meets innovation and dream homes become reality.Don’t miss the premiere of "HGTV Smart Home 2025", Friday, April 4th at 7PM ET/6PM CT only on HGTV, and make sure to watch season 4 of "Married To Real Estate" each Wednesday, at 8PM ET/7PM CT, on HGTV and streaming on HGTVGO, Discovery+ and MAX.

