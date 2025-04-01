Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward April 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Apr 1, 2025 in Main

As we move forward into April, our administration continues to actively work on initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of our communities.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has recently begun awarding hundreds of leases, which is an important step toward fulfilling our commitment to the Native Hawaiian community. The Department of Accounting and General Services is actively seeking qualified candidates for building construction inspector positions, presenting valuable career opportunities, and including some who may have been affected by federal government cuts.

First Lady Jaime Kanani Green hosted an insightful International Women’s Day panel, highlighting our dedication to celebrating and empowering women.

Furthermore, the Hawai‘i Society of Professional Engineers Maui Chapter awarded the Department of Human Services’ Ka La‘i Ola Project the Project of the Year award, acknowledging its significant contributions to the community and commitment to addressing housing needs.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke and I have been working together on a few initiatives that will enhance government efficiency through technology. And finally for the third year, we both are working to help the Hawai‘i Food Bank with its annual food drive.

These initiatives embody our dedication to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for all residents of Hawaiʻi.

Mahalo,