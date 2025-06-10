DCCA NEWS RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH MAY 2025) Newsroom Posted on Jun 10, 2025 in Latest Department News

June 10, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of May 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses areperforming up to the standards prescribed by state law.

Respondent: Tricia Ann K.C. Mangubat fka Tricia Ann K. Castro

Case Number: ACC 2022-22-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 3-14-25

RICO alleges that Respondent plead guilty in the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii to Conspiracy to defraud the United States and Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(7), 436B-19(8), 436B-19(9), 436B-19(14), 466-9(b)(5), and 466-9(b)(8). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Mali Bella Company, LLC dba Mali Bella Construction

Case Number: CLB 2024-195-L Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 5-23-25

RICO alleges that Respondent entered into a written contract to renovate and construct a home addition, failed to provide required disclosures, and failed to complete the project as agreed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17(11) and 444-25.5.(Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Mali Bella Company, LLC dba Mali Bella Construction

Case Number: CLB 2024-381-L Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 5-23-25

RICO alleges that Respondent entered into a written contract to renovate a home and failed to provide required disclosures, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17(12) and 444-25.5(b)(1), and HAR §§ 16-77-80(a)(3), 16-77-80(a)(5), 16-77-80(a)(6), and 16-77-80(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: David P. Luedtke

Case Number: CLB 2024-195-L Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 5-23-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was the principal RME of Mali Bella Construction (MBC), that MBC entered into a written contract to renovate and construct a home addition, and that MBC failed to provide required disclosures, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17(12) and 444-25.5, and HAR § 16-77-71(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: David P. Luedtke

Case Number: CLB 2024-381-L Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 5-23-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was the principal RME of Mali Bella Construction (MBC), that MBC entered into a written contract to renovate a home, and that MBC failed to provide required disclosures, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17(12) and 444-25.5, and HAR § 16-77-71(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Leeann Starinieri

Case Number: REC 2023-461-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine, comply with ADLR terms, continue counseling, substance abuse assessment

Effective Date: 5-30-25

RICO alleges that on November 7, 2023, Respondent pled no contest to Reckless Driving in the District Court of the Fifth Circuit, Respondent’s driver’s license was administratively forfeited for four years, and that Respondent wrote a letter to RICO stating she quit drinking alcohol and was in counseling, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(12). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Stephen T. Wells

Case Number: REC 2025-115-L

Sanction: 1-year license suspension, 2-year license probation, education course

Effective Date: 5-30-25

RICO alleges that on February 27, 2025, Respondent was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the State of Hawaii for Health Care Fraud, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6) and 436B-19(12). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Hale Nani Realty LLC and Mon-Jiuan Ide

Case Number: REC 2024-503-L

Sanction: $15,000 fine

Effective Date: 5-30-25

RICO alleges that it received a referral alleging Respondents’ licenses were inactive since January 1, 2023, due to Respondent Ide, principal broker for Hale Nani Realty LLC, having insufficient continuing education credits, that Respondent Hale Nani Realty LLC’s license was inactive from January 1, 2023 through December 2, 2024, and that Respondent Ide’s license was inactive from January 1, 2023 through November 8, 2024, in potential violation of HRS § 467-7. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Iridescent Productions LLC dba Turquoise Hawaii Real Estate and Rebecca Brooke Corby dba Rebecca Corby

Case Number: REC 2022-410-L

Sanction: $400 fine

Effective Date: 5-30-25

The Commission adopted the Hearings Officer’s recommended decision and found and concluded that Respondent violated HRS §§ 436B-19(16) and 436B-19(17). (Commission’s Final Order after contested case hearing.)

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

